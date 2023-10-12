One of NBC's biggest hits of the '80s is coming to Hulu. Groundbreaking legal drama L.A. Law will stream on the subscription service starting next month. Variety reports that all eight seasons and 172 episodes of L.A. Law will be available to stream on Hulu on November 3. The show has been fully remastered in HD from the original film source and will be presented in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The show will also feature all the commercially-licensed music it originally aired with, which has also been upgraded; music rights are a persistent bugbear of putting classic TV shows on streaming, but it seems that pitfall has been avoided here. The show joins Moonlighting, which began streaming on Hulu this month, as another groundbreaking '80s series that will be exposed to a new audience via streaming services.

What Is 'L.A. Law'?

L.A. Law was created by Steven Bochco, whose hit shows included Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, and screenwriter Terry Louise Fisher. Debuting in the fall of 1986, L.A. Law originally struggled in the so-called "Friday night death slot", but after a move to a more favorable Thursday time slot, the show flourished, becoming one of the network's biggest hits of the decade. The show centered around the Los Angeles law firm of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, finding drama and comedy in the firm's activities both inside and outside the courtroom. It had a large ensemble cast that changes as the show went on; among the actors who starred on the show over the years were Harry Hamlin, Blair Underwood, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Alan Rachins, Jimmy Smits, Richard Dysart, Susan Dey, Amanda Donohoe, and Larry Drake. It often dealt with groundbreaking political and social issues, and made headlines by featuring the first ever lesbian kiss on American television in a 1991 episode.

L.A. Law ended in 1994; its time slot went to ER, another show that would become an enduring hit for NBC. Much of the cast reunited for the 2002 TV film L.A. Law: The Movie. Last year, amidst a number of revivals of old properties, ABC proposed an L.A. Law sequel series focusing on Blair Underwood's Jonathan Rollins, and ordered a pilot, but it was ultimately not ordered to series.

L.A. Law will stream on Hulu starting November 3. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Harry Hamlin below.