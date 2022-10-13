The series will follow 'Werewolf by Night' star Bernal as an aging boxer and Luna as his manager who secures him one last title shot.

Andrés Delgado is joining Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael García Bernal as a reoccurring guest star in Hulu’s upcoming limited series La Máquina. Playing the right-hand man to Luna’s character, Delgado is set to appear in the boxing-centered show that will stream exclusively on Hulu, even though a release date has yet to be announced.

The Spanish-language series La Máquina centers around the aging boxer Esteban and his crafty manager Andy, who secures him one last title shot. But before he can make it to fight night, Esteban must face a mysterious underworld force preventing him from making it into the ring. Delgado will be playing Saul, the obedient right-hand man to Luna’s Andy in the boxing drama. His character is described as “too sweet for the cut-throat world of professional sports” in the report of his casting from Deadline. His character’s sincere affection for both Andy and Bernal’s Esteban pulls him into the series, which will be produced by Disney's television branch of Searchlight Pictures.

Daredevil’s Marco Ramirez is stepping into the ring to serve as showrunner for La Máquina with Gabriel Ripstein directing. The limited series is bringing Luna and his frequent collaborator Bernal together again — the two first worked alongside each other in Y tu mamá también. Since then, the duo has worked together on the soccer film Rudo y Cursi, the television drama Fidel, the western Casa de mi Padre, and most recently the animated Netflix series Maya and the Three. La Máquina will be produced under Luna and Bernal's La Corriente del Golfo banner, along with Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin, and Adam Fishbach.

So far, Eiza González also signed on to join the cast of La Máquina. The actress – known best for several lengthy runs in Mexican telenovelas as well as playing Jon Hamm’s criminal other-half in 2017’s Baby Driver – will be playing aspiring sports reporter Irasema. Her character is Esteban's ex-wife and the mother of their two children.

Delgado most recently played David in Gabriel Ripstein’s Prime Video series An Unknown Enemy starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega, and Roberto Duarte. He also appeared in Netflix’s series Pedal to the Metal this year and played the character of Daniel Muller in the 2019 series Tijuana. Delgado’s credits also include starring in Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood opposite Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir as well as No Man’s Land, in which he is starring alongside Andie MacDowell, Frank Grillo, and Jorge A Jiménez.

The release date for Hulu's La Máquina is yet to be announced, so stay tuned at Collider for future updates! Until then, you can watch Luna in the new Star Wars series Andor.