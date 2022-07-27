While the premiere of the highly anticipated Andor series is looming in the horizon, its star Diego Luna has already found his next project, alongside his long-time friend and frequent collaborator Gael García Bernal. The duo will be headlining Hulu's upcoming Spanish-language boxing series La Máquina, which will be produced by Disney's television branch of Searchlight Pictures.

The actors first worked alongside each other in Y tu mamá también, before re-teaming in the soccer film Rudo y Cursi, the television drama Fidel, the western Casa de mi Padre, and most recently the animated Netflix series Maya and the Three. Back in 2005, Luna and Bernal started the non-profit Documental Ambulante with Elena Fortes, which supports and promotes documentary filmmaking in areas where documentaries are often unavailable. La Máquina will see Daredevil’s Marco Ramirez step into the ring to serve as showrunner, with Gabriel Ripstein directing. The limited series will be produced under Luna and Bernal's La Corriente del Golfo banner, along with Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin and Adam Fishbach.

Bernal will star as an aging boxer, who is secured one last shot at a title by his crafty manager Luna, but in order to make it to the fight they wind up having to navigate a mysterious underworld force. Perhaps this limited series is about more than just boxing.

Hulu's president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich shared his excitement about bringing the series to Hulu, saying:

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original. Gael, Diego and Marco are world class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together."

Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum also shared their enthusiasm about La Máquina, saying:

“It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for La Máquina, their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience. And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in the upcoming Andor series, which will be headed into production for its second season later this year. Bernal will also be headed to Disney+, as it was announced last year that he had been cast in Marvel's Halloween special, which will reportedly be an adaptation of the comic book Werewolf by Night. Check out the most recent trailer for Andor below while we wait for more news about La Máquina.