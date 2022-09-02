Eiza González will star in La Máquina, joining Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal. The boxing-themed miniseries was picked up by Hulu earlier this year. Variety reports that González has signed on to join the cast of the pugilistic Spanish-language series. It will revolve around aging boxer Esteban (García Bernal) and his manager (Luna), the latter of whom secures Estaban one last title shot — but opposing the two is a mysterious underworld force that may ensure the two never make it to the ring.

González will play aspiring sports reporter Irasema, who is also Esteban's ex-wife and mother of their two children and has known both Esteban and his manager since they were teenagers. Her character is described as a writer who "approaches boxing as more of an art form."

After several lengthy runs in Mexican telenovelas, Eiza González made her English-language debut in El Rey Network's From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, playing the role of vampire queen Santanico Pandemonium, made famous in the 1996 film by Salma Hayek. Since her breakout role in 2017's Baby Driver, playing one half of a larcenous duo of lovers alongside Jon Hamm, she has starred in a number of high-profile productions, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Godzilla vs. Kong, and this year's Michael Bay-directed Ambulance. She is also a spokeswoman for a number of cosmetics companies, including Avon and Neutrogena, and has released two albums, the most recent in 2012. She can next be seen in Apple's climate change anthology series, Extrapolations, and in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Liu Cixin's science-fiction bestseller The Three-Body Problem.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal to Star in ‘La Máquina’ Boxing Series at Hulu

Luna and García Bernal will produce the series for their La Corriente del Golfo production company. The two acclaimed actors are frequent collaborators, starting with their international breakout roles in Alfonso Cuarón's coming-of-age comedy-drama Y tu mamá también. Marco Ramirez, a veteran of multiple Netflix series including Orange is the New Black and Daredevil, will write, executive produce, and act as showrunner for La Máquina; Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas will also executive produce. The series will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein (600 Miles, Narcos). Searchlight Television will produce the series; their Elizabeth Holmes miniseries, The Dropout, aired earlier this year, while their upcoming productions include Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part II, and The Full Monty.

La Máquina will stream exclusively on Hulu, though no release date has been announced yet. Stay tuned at Collider for future updates! Check out our recent interview with González down below.