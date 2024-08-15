The Big Picture Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal reunite in La Máquina, Hulu's first Spanish project, showcasing their strong careers in entertainment.

The series follows an aging boxer and his manager on a challenging journey towards one final match for glory.

After La Máquina, Luna returns to Star Wars while Bernal stars in Another End, a drama about enduring love.

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal have been friends for a really long time. But beyond that, the Mexican duo have been able to build very strong careers in the entertainment industry. Luna and García Bernal will work together once again in La Máquina, and Hulu has just released the first look at the upcoming television series. The Hulu show will also be the streaming platform's first project released in Spanish as its first language.

The premise of La Máquina (which translates to "The Machine") will follow an aging boxer and his manager. The athlete will soon realize that his abilities in the ring aren't the ones he can trust in, leading him on a journey to adapt to his new life alongside the person who has seen him grow over the course of his career. The boxer and his manager will decide to take on one more match. But the road to the performer's last chance at glory won't be an easy one to conquer.

La Máquina will premiere on Hulu on October 9. The story will consist of six episodes, as the respected boxer portrayed by Gael García Bernal attempts to close out his career under his own terms. The series was directed by Gabriel Ripstein, the filmmaker who previously worked on Narcos and 600 Miles. Luna appeared in the Netflix spinoff titled Narcos: Mexico, which also deals with the devastating landscape drug cartels bring upon the territories they take over.

Diego Luna's Next Project

After Diego Luna is seen in the unpredictable twists and turns of La Máquina, the actor will return to one of his most iconic roles. Andor follows the brave Rebel introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The project gives audiences a chance to learn more about the spy and how he came to be involved in Jyn Erso's (Felicity Jones) story. The second season of Andor is set to debut on Disney+ at some point next year. Luna isn't done with the galaxy far, far away just yet.

When it comes to Gael García Bernal, the artist will be seen in Another End, an upcoming drama about two people who love each other deeply. Even after one of the characters passes away. The movie directed by Piero Messina held its world premiere in Italy earlier this year, but it remains to be seen if a studio will acquire distribution rights to screen the project in the United States.

You can check out the new images from La Máquina above, before the series premieres on Hulu on October 9: