Hulu is about to enter the ring with its first-ever Spanish-language series, La Máquina. First announced in 2022, the series is billed as a tense and emotional six-episode boxing drama starring Gael García Bernal as Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna, an aging boxer seeking one last shot at glory with help from his slick manager and best friend Andy, played by Diego Luna. There are more than a few hurdles standing between them and the title, however, and they could soon find themselves in serious trouble when the manager reveals how underhanded his tactics have been. Collider can exclusively reveal a new sneak peek at the series's second episode showing Andy delivering an ugly truth to Esteban, much to the fighter's disbelief.

The footage opens with a frustrated Esteban, whose celebration is cut short as he heads to an emergency meeting with Andy. With a glass of alcohol in hand, Andy brings up Esteban's previous match with a boxer named Delgado, one that left Esteban thoroughly pulverized and on his last legs after round six. The manager recalled a conversation they had in the corner where Andy made his fighter promise to last one more round. Then, he drops the bombshell — Andy knew that Esteban was going to win in the upcoming round because the fight was fixed. As the horror dawns on Esteban, now realizing his final title run may be illegitimate, and he may not be as good a fighter as he believes, Andy explains that some of his biggest bouts had been pre-determined. Esteban is the picture of disbelief and rage as Andy explains the deals he made, setting up a major conflict between the two.

La Máquina will explore drama both inside and outside the ring as Esteban and Andy reckon with a mysterious underworld force that threatens the former's return to the top. After so many wins, they're ominously told that it's Esteban's time to lose and threatened at every turn in ways only a dangerous and very powerful individual could manage. Also a growing problem, however, is Esteban's own mind, as the toll of years taking blows weighs on him. He's ready to call it a career after this last title bout to be with his family, but with his and Andy's lives in the crosshair, they have to tread carefully or risk being destroyed together.

'La Máquina' Reunites Luna and Bernal Once More

Though Luna and Bernal officially boarded the series two years back, La Máquina has been on their minds for over a decade. It was originally conceived as a movie, though as time went on, they felt the dramatic, sprawling boxing story would be best served in the limited series format. The final product marks yet another team-up for the pair after turns together in Alfonso Cuarón's Y tu mamá también and Matt Piedmont's Case de mi Padre among other titles. Searchlight Television teamed with their La Corriente del Golfo production banner with Marco Ramirez tapped to create the series for Hulu and Gabriel Ripstein directing. 3 Body Problem star Eiza González leads a supporting cast that also includes Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco, and Lucía Méndez.

La Máquina premieres all six episodes on Hulu on October 9. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

La Máquina Release Date October 8, 2024 Cast Gael García Bernal , Diego Luna , Eiza Gonzalez , Lucía Méndez , Raúl Briones , Christopher Evangelou , Juan Carlos Huguenin , Andrés Delgado , Luis Gnecco , Jorge Perugorría , Karina Gidi , Sandra Quiróz , David Diamante , Dariam Coco Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Expand

