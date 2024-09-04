This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Gael García Bernal is no stranger to fighting dramas, having starred in the 2023 wrestling drama Cassandro. His next project reunites him with his Y Tu Mamá También costar, Diego Luna. In La Máquina, an upcoming boxing drama series, García Bernal plays the titular character, Esteban "La Maquina" Osuna. The official series synopsis (below) teases a complex narrative as La Maquina's world collapses after losing a fight, but his best friend and manager, Andy, doesn't think this is the end of the road. Meanwhile, he deals with marital issues when his ex-wife enters the picture.

After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.

'La Máquina' Trailer Promises a Thrilling Tale of Glory and Mortality

The trailer for Hulu's first-ever Spanish language tees up La Maquina's story as he lives his best life in the arena, but that is cut short when he loses. Andy, Estaban's biggest fan, pulls some strings and gets him a rematch. However, age has caught up with Esteban, and he is not as agile as he used to be. He pushes himself and his body to extreme ends to prepare for the fight.

Andy, who appears crazy by many metrics, did not reveal everything about the highly competitive world of boxing, with criminal organizations having vested interests in the sport. They come to collect when they demand that Esteban lose the fight to fix the match he has trained so hard to prepare for, which might be his last hurrah. Will he fight for his honor, ego, or life since this organization makes it clear they are not joking? Set against J. Balvin's "Mi Gente," the trailer promises a thrilling tale that becomes crazier at every turn.

La Máquina stars García Bernal, Luna, González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco, and Lucía Méndez. The series premieres with all six episodes on October 9, 2024, on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.