While some may know her solely for her roles in blockbusters such as Spectre and No Time to Die where she played the charming Doctor Madeline Swann, Léa Seydoux has starred in plenty of interesting, highly rated projects produced by both big and independent studios so far. Her latest acting efforts are seen in this year's highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two, which is set to hit United States theaters on March 1.

The BAFTA-nominated actor, who debuted in a French television film named Mes copines, has captured the attention of many with her beauty and talents. As such, it is only natural that worldwide fans are eager to explore her filmography and watch her on-screen performances. From Sister to the LGBTQ+ must-see Blue Is the Warmest Color, these are the best Léa Seydoux movies.

10 'Sister' (2012)

Director: Ursula Meier

Equal parts witty and saddening, Ursula Meier's 2012 character study Sister (originally titled L'enfant d'en haut, which translates to The Child From Above) stars Seydoux, in one of her most towering performances, opposite Kacey Mottet Klein. The movie follows an impoverished 12-year-old boy who steals ski equipment from vacationers at a Swiss ski resort in order to support himself and his irresponsible older sister.

Meier's engaging film benefits from the two strong central performances — particularly from Klein, who was merely around 13 in this — and incredible cinematography that fully immerses audiences in its narrative. Although an oftentimes overlooked gem, Sister is undoubtedly a French movie worth watching, especially if audiences are passionate about heartfelt, slice-of-life dramas. It was selected as the Swiss entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar.

9 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Director: Brad Bird

The fifth highest-grossing film of 2011, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is the fourth of the seven films in the franchise. Tom Cruise steps back into the shoes of his fan-favorite character, Ethan Hunt, as he must clear the IMF agency's name after it is blamed for a terrorist attack and prevent another one from happening. On top of that, Ethan must undergo this mission with a group of IMF fugitives.

The talented Seydoux is French professional assassin Sabine Moreau in Brad Bird's blockbuster and plays her part well; she is a major antagonist in the movie, which contrasts with her more sensitive character in Spectre (where she made her first "Bond girl" appearance). Because of its action-packed scenes and fast pace, Ghost Protocol is often regarded as the most rewatchable film in the saga.

8 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Marking the ending of Daniel Craig's legacy as the iconic 007 (it was his fifth film and final depiction of the British agent), No Time to Die is a pretty solid entry in the franchise. The spy film sees Bond enjoying downtime in Jamaica only to see his peace interrupted by his old friend Felix Leiter, played by none other than the Oscar-nominated Jeffrey Wright, who turns up asking for a helping hand.

Between Rami Malek's tech expert villain Lyutsifer Safin, Lasahana Lynch's fierce M16 agent, and Ana de Armas' kicking ass as Paloma, No Time to Die is an overall entertaining viewing experience that provides viewers with a proper farewell to Craig's Bond. Additionally, Seydoux shines as Madeleine and once again proves to be one of the most memorable characters in the films.

7 'Lourdes' (2009)

Director: Jessica Hausner

Jessica Hausner's French drama Lourdes centers around a woman named Christine (Sylvie Testud nails the role) who uses a wheelchair for the majority of her life due to an incurable disease and struggles to escape her isolation. In order to do so, Christine decides she must embark on a life-changing trip to the titular market town, the site of pilgrimage in the Pyrenees Mountains.

While by no means a groundbreaking movie, the contemplative and beautifully shot Lourdes is still an intriguing observation and meditation about religious faith that reflects on hope, among other philosophical themes, making for an empathetic and enjoyable feature. Furthermore, what helps make Hausner's film compelling is its incredible central performances, namely from Testud and Seydoux (the latter plays Christine's assigned volunteer helper).

6 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Director: Woody Allen

Despite all the controversies surrounding its filmmaker, many critics and audiences alike regard Woody Allen's cinematic works to be some of the most important in the film industry. Midnight in Paris, a film that follows a screenwriter and aspiring novelist (Owen Wilson) mysteriously going back to the 1920s every day at midnight during a trip to France to meet icons of art and literature, is no exception.

This heartfelt romantic comedy with fantasy elements (the time-traveling experience is right there) may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is an entertaining film that takes great advantage of its stunning location shots. Midnight in Paris is visually bewitching and plays as a love letter to the written word as well as magical realism. While Seydoux's screen time is short, she leaves an impression as the lovely Gabrielle.

5 'The Lobster' (2015)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

The Lobster is easily among the best films by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, whose 2023 film starring Emma Stone, Poor Things, was Oscar-nominated just this year for Best Picture. Although maybe not as ambitious and peculiar as its latest effort (but quite odd still), The Lobster sees Colin Farrell's newly single bachelor who moves into a hotel where he is forced to find a romantic partner in 45 days or else he is turned into an animal of his choice.

Naturally, Lanthimos' movie ticks all the boxes for a Lanthimos film — it is offbeat, features deadpan and dark humor, and is utterly absurd; essentially, this is what makes it great. Through its unconventional and dystopian premise, The Lobster provides an interesting take on romantic norms and satirizes the modern dating scene. In the film, the 007 star steps into the shoes of the self-reliant leader of the loners.

4 'One Fine Morning' (2022)

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

With Seydoux as the lead, One Fine Morning could only be impeccably acted. In Mia Hansen-Løve's gut-wrenching French film, viewers get a glimpse into the life of a young mother who raises her daughter alone and pays visits to her sick father. Eventually, Sandra reconnects with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a friend she hasn't seen in a while, and the two begin a passionate affair (even though he is in a relationship).

At its core, One Fine Morning is all about the human experience; it tackles universal themes of love and loss while providing audiences with a deeply humane and sincere storyline in all its simplicity. It propels audiences to meditate on human connection, with Seydoux's stunning performance elevating the film to higher grounds.

3 'Blue is the Warmest Color' (2013)

Director: Abdellatif Kechiche

It is impossible to think Léa Seydoux without Blue Is the Warmest Color (or La vie d'Adèle) immediately popping into mind. The 2013 film, considered a French must-see by many, follows a young girl played by Adèle Exarchopolous as she navigates through life. It takes a wild turn when she meets Seydoux's blue-haired Emma, who incites the protagonist to discover her identity and sexuality.

Although a tad controversial given the raw depiction of sexuality it features, the Abdellatif Kechiche movie is nonetheless a milestone in Seydoux's career, earning her widespread recognition all around the globe. The 2013 picture benefits from two strong central performances and offers audiences who may relate to its protagonist a comforting and liberating message.

2 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Director: Wes Anderson

The Grand Budapest Hotel is possibly Wes Anderson's most treasured film so far, and for good reason — with a plot that centers around a top-notch European ski resort presided by concierge Gustave H. (RalphFiennes) alongside his protege, Zero (Tony Revolori), this 2014 adventure crime comedy is visually pleasing and entertaining. The film's premise revolves around a murder case that has happened inside the hotel.

As expected, Anderson's 2014 film is just as quirky and colorful as his other efforts, fully immersing audiences in its captivating narrative and keeping them invested throughout the entire murder mystery. Additionally, the characters are memorable (it only makes sense with such an ensemble cast) — Seydoux's Clotilde, a maid at Schloss Lutz, plays a role in bringing this visual feast to life.

1 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Set in Nazi-occupied France during WWII, Inglorious Basterds depicts the making of a plan to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers, led by Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine. Funnily enough, this coincides with the plans of a French Jewish cinema proprietor (MélanieLaurent) who intends to do the same.

Seydoux landed the role of Charlotte LaPadite, a farmer whose house Colonel Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) enters (and whose hand he kisses), in this Quentin Tarantino epic, which ended up being one of her first Hollywood films though she barely has any screen time. When the topic is the best movies in Léa Seydoux's filmography, Inglourious Basterds is certainly at the top, so it could only make it to first place on this list.

