More than ten thousand structures have burned and at least 27 people have died following the devastating wildfires in Southern California. According to ABC News, as people begin to rebuild their lives after the Palisades and Eaton Fires, crews are preparing for the Santa Ana winds to kick up. Next week, to support the victims of the wildfires, the TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles will be hosting two benefit screenings. One will be a screening of the 1978 film Superman starring Christopher Reeve, and another for Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Officials with the theater say that 100% of the proceeds from ticket and concession sales will go towards the LA Wildfire Victim Funds.

The screenings will be on Saturday, January 25. Superman will screen at 3:00 PM PT and 2001: A Space Odyssey will stream at 7:00 PM PT. The screenings are courtesy of Warner Bros. and will be played in the theater's main auditorium. Presented in 4K, they say Superman premiered at the Chinese Theatre back in December of 1978. 2001: A Space Odyssey will be presented in IMAX. The sales will be donated specifically to benefit the following relief organizations:

American Red Cross

Los Angeles Fire Foundation

Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association

Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneer Foundation

Can't Attend the Screenings? Here's How To Help

Collider has compiled a resource, that is by no means exhaustive, on how to help those affected by the wildfires across the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other areas. One of those ways can be to monetarily help those still battling the blazes. The LA Fire Department's emergency fund is currently raising money for extra equipment. ABC News says that the fires cover roughly 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. Currently, the Pacific Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 23,000 acres, currently sits at 52% containment. The Eaton Fire, has burned over 14,000 acres and is currently at 81% containment. The American Red Cross currently has an in depth explanation of the assistance they're offering, as well as ways to help, including monetary donations and blood donations. GoFundMe not only has hubbed the different GoFundMe's for victims of the wildfires, but offers a blanket donation button at the top.

Tickets for the benefit screenings are available now to pre-book through the TLC Chinese Theatre's website for both 2001: A Space Odyssey and Superman.

Pre-Book For SupermanPre-Book For 2001: A Space Odyssey