The Big Picture Laapataa Ladies is a zany Bollywood comedy-drama about a man who loses his new bride hours after their wedding.

The film marks a change of pace for director Kiran Rao, known for her previous drama Dhobi Ghat.

Laapataa Ladies has received positive reviews and currently holds a 100% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A young man named Deepak, who lives in a small town in India, discovers that he has lost his new bride hours after their wedding. Another woman has taken her place, while his real wife waits for him to come rescue her. That’s the premise, in a nutshell, for the zany new Bollywood comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies, whose title literally translates as “Lost Ladies.” The film, which debuted to positive response at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, received a first trailer on Wednesday.

The trailer opens with Deepak bringing his new bride home, to a traditional welcoming ceremony that is performed in most Indian cultures. But when he lifts her veil, he realizes that someone else has taken her place. A hapless Deepak goes to the police, where he is questioned by a bumbling cop played by veteran actor Ravi Kishan. Meanwhile, his wife Phool finds herself in the middle of nowhere, with only the kindness of strangers to rely on for help as she holds out hope for Deepak to come find her.

Going by the trailer’s quirky tone, Laapataa Ladies appears to be a major change of pace for director Kiran Rao, who made her debut over a decade ago with the film Dhobi Ghat. An Iñárritu-esque drama set in Mumbai — Dhobi Ghat was scored by Iñárritu’s longtime collaborator Gustavo Santaolalla — the film borrowed the hyperlink storytelling style pioneered by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. Like Laapataa Ladies, Dhobi Ghat also premiered at TIFF.

'Laapataa Ladies' Debuted to Critical Acclaim at TIFF

Close

Dhobi Ghat featured Rao’s then-husband, the superstar Aamir Khan, among the cast. Khan served as a producer on that film, a role that he returned to perform for Laapataa Ladies as well. The former couple most famously worked together on the Oscar nominated period drama Lagaan, which he led and she assisted on. Khan last starred in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump. He hasn’t announced a new vehicle following the film’s commercial failure.

But he’d hope to draw on some of his goodwill to get mainstream Indian audiences to watch Laapataa Ladies. The film was received warmly following its debut at TIFF, and currently sits at a 100% “fresh” score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, based on seven reviews. Collider's Erick Massoto wrote in his review that the film "manages the rare feat of being a joyride and a meaningful social commentary at the same time." Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and others, Laapataa Ladies will be released theatrically on March 1. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.