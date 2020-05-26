‘Labyrinth’ Sequel Lands ‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson

After handing the reins of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Sam Raimi, genre filmmaker Scott Derrickson has his eye on another sequel, as he has signed on to direct a follow-up to the 1986 musical fantasy film Labyrinth.

Maggie Levin (Into the Dark) will write the script, and Derrickson will executive produce with his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill, with whom he wrote Doctor Strange and the horror hit Sinister. Lisa Henson will produce for The Jim Henson Company, whose Brian Henson will serve as an executive producer. Blanca Lisa will oversee the project for the Jim Henson Company while TriStar executives Nicole Brown and Caellum Allen will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Jim Henson directed the original film, which was executive produced by George Lucas. It starred a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, who must journey to the center of an enormous, otherworldly maze to rescue her infant brother, whom she wished away to Jareth the Goblin King, as memorably played by David Bowie.

It’s unclear whether Connelly will return for the sequel, but it seems like a safe bet in order to maintain some continuity between the films, seeing as the first one hit theaters 34 years ago. She’ll be red-hot coming off of Top Gun 2, and she did work with Derrickson on The Day the Earth Stood Still, but at the same time, TNT’s Snowpiercer series could pose a scheduling conflict, not that the Labyrinth sequel is anywhere near ready to go before cameras.

Labyrinth is considered a cult classic that has spawned tie-in novels and comic books, as well as video games and an annual masquerade ball for fans. I always liked Labyrinth growing up, and as a young reporter many (many) years ago, I recall hearing that Alexander Skarsgard was poised to take over the role of the Goblin King from Bowie, though that was a different incarnation of the project. We’ll have to wait and see who Derrickson has in mind for the role, should the character return.

Derrickson made his directorial debut with The Exorcism of Emily Rose before going on to direct Sinister for Blumhouse and Deliver Us from Evil for producer Jerry Bruckheimer. He also co-wrote the West Memphis Three drama Devil’s Knot. Deadline broke the news of Derrickson’s latest gig. For more on Raimi taking over the Doctor Strange sequel, click here.