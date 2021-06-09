Labyrinth, Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy musical, is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a new 4K Ultra HD release. The collectible special edition, which will include rare archival footage and brand-new special features, will be available this August.

Featuring iconic performances from David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, and some of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop’s most inventive characters, the film is a true classic. This special edition collects rare artwork, photography and early script pages from the Henson Archives, creating a digibook styled to resemble Sarah’s book of The Labyrinth that sets the story in motion. Special features include a number of featurettes and documentaries, as well as commentary from conceptual designer Brian Ford.

Also included are deleted scenes and alternate takes, including over 25 minutes of never-before-seen material. These will include commentary from Henson’s son and voice of Hoggle in the film, Brian Henson. Brian also worked as a puppeteer coordinator on the film, and is now the chair of the Jim Henson Company, so is sure to bring key insights into Labyrinth’s unique puppet creatures.

The highlight special feature for me might just be the original screen tests for Sarah, which includes a number of other actresses reading for the role. The actresses apparently up for that role reads like a veritable laundry list of 1986 it-girls, including Molly Ringwald, Growing Pains’ Tracey Gold, and Back To The Future’s Claudia Wells. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Connelly in that role, but it sure will be fun to see what might have been.

The music numbers should also sound as good as ever. The new Ultra HD disc will include audio in both 5.1 surround and the original theatrical 2-channel versions, so you can enjoy bangers like “Magic Dance” in full surround or classic stereo.

It’s an exciting time for Labyrinth fans, with a sequel reportedly in the works from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. Very little is known about that project, including whether Connelly will reprise her role, though she did work with Derrickson previously on 2008’s The Day the Earth Stood Still. These new special features should tide us over while we wait for further news on the sequel.

The new collectible 4k Ultra HD Edition of Labyrinth will release on August 17. Here's the full list of special features below:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution, with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 audio + original theatrical 2-Channel Surround audio

Special Features:

NEW: Deleted & Alternate Scene Oubliette

Over 25 minutes of never-before-seen lost and alternate scenes, with all-new commentary from Brian Henson!

NEW: Sarah’s Screen Tests

A collection of rare, original screen tests for the role of Sarah! Featuring Molly Ringwald, Trini Alvarado, Tracey Gold, Claudia Wells, Jill Schoelen, Maddie Corman and Danielle von Zerneck

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

Dolby Atmos audio

Special Features:

“The Henson Legacy” Featurette

Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A

“Remembering The Goblin King” Featurette

The Storytellers (Picture-in-Picture)

Commentary by Conceptual Designer Brian Froud

Original Making-of Documentary “Inside The Labyrinth”

“Journey Through the Labyrinth: Kingdom of Characters” Documentary

“Journey Through the Labyrinth: The Quest for Goblin City” Documentary

Theatrical Trailers

