The Big Picture Despite initial challenges and criticisms upon release, Labyrinth became a beloved classic over time.

David Bowie's role as Jareth helped make the film memorable.

Poor box office performance led Jim Henson to swear off directing more films, but Labyrinth later found success.

To date, Jim Henson remains one of the unique and influential filmmakers of all time. The master puppeteer, of course, created the iconic Muppets. His creative endeavors that spanned from the success of the Muppets led to Henson assisting in the creation of some of the most iconic films of all time, including The Empire Strikes Back. Henson built an empire that even expanded beyond the screen, making contributions to theme parks, such as Disney's Hollywood Studios. Henson's life and career has been honored with the new Disney+ documentary, Jim Henson Idea Man.

The Ron Howard-directed film takes a deep dive into the entirety of Henson's work from the Muppets' early years of development and beyond. It also shines light on a very creative, yet trying time in Henson's career: his role as a feature film director. Needless to say, Henson helmed several iconic Muppet features, but also created two of the most beloved fantasy epics in cinematic history. His first was 1982's The Dark Crystal. The impressive, yet extensively dark picture fared well with audiences, but Henson's personal dissatisfaction with the film led to the creation of his next directorial project: 1986's Labyrinth. The David Bowie-led musical adventure is filled with flashy sets, dazzling effects, has a great script, and is topped off with a pop score composed by Bowie himself. The film has become a beloved classic, transcending generations. But Labyrinth's cult-classic status was not always guaranteed. A troubled production and an underwhelming reception nearly led to the film vanishing like Bowie's goblin king. However, the movie was in the right place at the right time, leading to a legacy that has only grown over the years.

Labyrinth Sixteen-year-old Sarah must solve a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother when he is taken by the Goblin King. Release Date June 27, 1986 Director Jim Henson Cast David Bowie , Jennifer Connelly , Toby Froud , Shelley Thompson , Christopher Malcolm , Natalie Finland Runtime 101 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers Dennis Lee , Jim Henson , Terry Jones Tagline Where everything seems possible and nothing is what it seems. Expand

'Labyrinth' Was Not an Easy Movie To Get Made

Some of the best movies of all time were born out of difficult productions. Labyrinth is not just among those films, but was born out of another trying creation. According to writer/biographer Brian Jay Jones, Henson and conceptual designer, Brian Froud, began dreaming up Labyrinth while working on The Dark Crystal. Henson and Froud shared a fondness for old myths. Froud mentioned he enjoyed stories about goblins kidnapping babies. The comment got Henson thinking about his next film. The Dark Crystal had become much darker than Henson had hoped, and wanted to make a fantasy with a lighter touch. Henson approached Monty Python member, Terry Jones, to work on the story, hoping that a collaboration with the comedian would give the film the whimsy Henson was after.

Despite the encouragement Henson received from Python member, John Cleese, Jones wasn't all that enthusiastic about Henson's story. However, he was a fan of Froud's work and decided to work on the script, using Froud's art as inspiration. Upon receiving Jones' pass, Henson sent the script off to another writer for revisions, a process that would last two years. That initial draft, however, was enough to lure in one of the most important gets for the film: David Bowie.

Related The Sinister Version of 'Labyrinth's Goblin King We Never Got The Goblin King was originally a much more sinister character that could have been played by a different actor.

David Bowie was Eager to Join 'Labyrinth'

Close

For many audiences, it was David Bowie's role as Jareth, the Goblin King, that helped make Labyrinth so memorable. But according to Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History, Bowie wasn't the only musical star considered for the part. Original ideas included Michael Jackson, Sting, Mick Jagger, and even a Henson puppet. After the initial ideas were all counted out by the production, Henson met with Bowie, and handed him Jones' first draft of the script. Henson reportedly told Bowie: "If you like the script, would you consider being Jareth and singing and writing songs for the film?" (Per Brian Jay Jones).

Bowie was immediately interested. Bowie had always wanted to be involved with composing music for film. In an interview conducted at Live Aid, Bowie admitted several friends literally laughed at him for wanting to be involved. Bowie was enthusiastic about joining the production, saying that Henson's trust in him and the script had him "hooked from the beginning," according to a 1986 Movieline interview.

With Bowie on board, Labyrinth entered production, the set, costumes, and props were technical marvels, as Henson was determined to make the picture as practical as possible. There were day-to-day malfunctions with so many complex costumes, puppets, sets, and effects, but Henson's attention to detail and filmmaking philosophy remain praised by those who witnessed the production, per Vox. After five months, production on Labyrinth wrapped, but that was not the end of the movie's problems.

'Labyrinth' Was Not a Success at First

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Labyrinth was released in the summer of 1986. While the film was indeed grand, had a big star and had all the makings of a big summer blockbuster, it had the disadvantage of being released in the same season as Top Gun, The Karate Kid Part II, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Critics were not kind to the film, which did not help it gain traction at the box office. The film, which, per Vox, cost $25 million to make, only grossed $12,729,917 (boxofficemojo.com). Henson's son, Brian Henson, actively blamed critics for the film's failure, according to Comicbook.com. The experience of the film's failure was so poor that Jim Henson refused to direct another picture again, and would, sadly, pass away four years later.

But despite sharing a crowded summer roaster of films, the timing turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The film's release coincided with the onset of home media. IGN explains that the film was frequently shown on cable networks, boasted impressive VHS sales, and was a popular rental at stores such as Blockbuster. Combined with a more lucrative overseas run in European theaters, the film has since been re-examined and praised as a master-class fantasy. Since then, Labyrinth has gone on to become a pop culture icon, including a manga book series called Return to Labyrinth. A mysterious sequel has long been in development, as well as a stage musical.

Labyrinth's road from concept to screen was a long one. But even after the massive film was completed, it was buried in a summer filled with big films and met with negative press. Its losses caused Jim Henson to swear off directing another picture of the same scale, but miraculously, it was released when it gave the film the advantage of coming out during the onset of home media. Good sales and frequent airing on cable television helped the movie find its audience, and it has since become a timeless classic on par with some of the greatest fantasies of all time.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Labyrinth is available to stream on Peacock in U.S.

Watch on Peacock