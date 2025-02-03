Jim Henson is regarded as being one of the most influential creatives of the 20th century, as he turned the peculiar art of puppetry into a mainstream craft worthy of respect thanks to his groundbreaking work on Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. Although working on some of the most iconic family-oriented programming of all-time would suggest that Henson was only interested in telling stories aimed at younger audiences, that could not be further from the truth; he viewed puppetry as a tool that could be used within a variety of mediums. Although he dedicated years of his life to creating a project that he seemed guaranteed would be a massive blockbuster, Henson was devastated when his directorial effort Labyrinth was met with middling reviews and became a box office failure.

What Did ‘Labyrinth’ Mean to Jim Henson?