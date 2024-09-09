Shout! Studios is bringing two of Jim Henson's dark fantasy classics back to life and more magical than ever this fall. New Limited Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collector's Sets for The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth will be available on November 19, just in time for the holidays for anyone looking to return to the planet of Thra or the Goblin King Jareth's lair. Packed with artwork and other unique goodies relating to each film, the boxes are made to not only contain the remastered editions of the movies but also show off the collectibles found in each set. Both will be released alongside new Warmart-exclusive limited Steelbook editions of the two movies with stunning new artwork.

Released in 1982, The Dark Crystal marked a notable departure from Henson, who was best known for the family-friendly Muppets of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. While not beloved at the time for its darker tone, the groundbreaking puppetry and animatronics with help from co-director Frank Oz combined with Brian Froud's unique fantasy designs helped it become a cult classic with Henson, Oz, and Kathryn Mullen performing as many of the characters. The film follows Jen, the last survivor of a race known as the Gelflings, who sets out on a spooky journey to find a shard of the dark crystal that can restore balance to the world and ultimately save it from the evil Skeksis species. The box set comes with five art cards, a sticker, and a 28-page book filled with Froud's concept art, production stills, and an essay, but the biggest bonus is a 1:1 glass replica of the crystal shard itself that can be displayed in the wraparound box.

Labyrinth would follow in 1986 and would once again combine Henson's puppetry with Froud's conceptual design in the Muppet whiz's final feature directorial effort. The result was another more mature cult favorite that starred a young Jennifer Connelly opposite pop icon David Bowie and featured Monty Python regular Terry Jones writing the screenplay. Connelly played the sixteen-year-old Sarah who is whisked into the world of one of her fantasy books and given thirteen hours to solve the Labyrinth of the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) to save her baby brother. Along the way, she finds friends among the many inhabitants she meets, making for a colorful coming-of-age journey with darker undertones that highlights the creativity of Henson, Froud, and everyone from the Creature Shop. The box set pays homage to the film with similar art cards and a book like The Dark Crystal, but instead of a shard, it contains Jareth's magic crystal ball with the title of the movie etched inside and a wooden base for display.

'Labyrinth' and 'The Dark Crystal' Come With a Treasure Trove of Special Features

Completing these treasure troves of Henson fantasy goodness is the wide array of special features that come packed on each disc. Included with both movies are making-of featurettes exploring the intricate behind-the-scenes efforts, as well as storyboards, deleted scenes, and audio commentaries with Froud, Henson's son Brian Henson, and others. The discs also come with several features exploring the legacy of the films and Henson himself years after their release. While much of the content has appeared on past releases, the collector's editions and Steelbooks also feature exclusive new footage from Fan Q&A events with Brian Henson, Brian Froud's son and Sarah's baby brother in Labyrinth, Toby Froud, and Lisa Henson, as well as a contact juggling tutorial to mimic Jareth's smooth moves with his crystal ball.

Before the movies come home on November 19, check out the full list of special features for each below.

'Labyrinth' Special Features

Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW Fan Event Q&As with Brian Henson and Toby Froud

NEW Contact Juggling Tutorial

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray):

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

"Reordering Time: Looking Back at Labyrinth"

“The Henson Legacy”

“Remembering The Goblin King”

Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A

"Inside The Labyrinth" Making-Of Documentary

"Journey Through The Labyrinth: Kingdom Of Characters”

"Journey Through The Labyrinth: The Quest For Goblin City”

The Storytellers: Picture-In-Picture Track

Deleted and Alternate Scenes including Audio Commentary with Brian Henson

Theatrical Trailer

'The Dark Crystal' Special Features

Disc One (4K UHD)

NEW Fan Event Q&A with Lisa Henson

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray)

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

“The Dark Crystal: The Myth, Magic and Henson Legacy”

“The World of The Dark Crystal” Documentary

“Reflections of The Dark Crystal: Light On The Path Of Creation”

“Reflections of The Dark Crystal: Shard of Illusion”

Picture-in-Picture Storyboard Track

Original Skeksis Language Scenes With Introduction By Screenwriter David Odell

Deleted Scenes

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailers