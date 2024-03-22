The Big Picture Labyrinth marks a renaissance in the fantasy genre of the 1980s thanks to world-building and practical effects.

While the 1980s certainly saw the science fiction genre boom in popularity thanks to the blockbuster success of Star Wars, the fantasy genre experienced a similar renaissance. This was an era where studios were willing to invest in the extensive world building and practical effects needed to produce a memorable fantasy epic. The decade saw the release of numerous classics, including Conan the Barbarian, Dragonslayer, Legend, Clash of the Titans, and Willow, many of which remain cult hits to this day. Among the most memorable films of this era was 1986’s Labyrinth, a more serious take on the genre from The Muppet Show creator Jim Henson. Although the film is best remembered for the memorable performance by David Bowie as the villainous Jareth, the Goblin King was originally a much more sinister character played by a different actor.

The Goblin King Could Have Been a Lot Darker in 'Labyrinth'

Labyrinth follows teenager Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) as she struggles through a series of arguments with her father (Christopher Malcolm) and stepmother (Shelley Thompson). Irritated that her parents seem to fixate all of their attention on their newborn infant son, Toby (Toby Froud), Sarah finds herself wishing that her younger half-brother could be taken away to a mystical land far away. Unfortunately, Sarah’s demented wish comes true when the wicked Goblin King Jareth kidnaps Toby and brings him into an otherworldly labyrinth filled with strange and unusual creatures. Like many entries in the dark fantasy genre, Labyrinth is a highly metaphorical film about the end of adolescence.

Although Henson served as the chief story consultant on Labyrinth, he worked in conjunction with former Monty Python cast member Terry Jones to develop the film's world. Henson, Jones, and conceptual artist Brian Froud worked to create a mishmash of genres, reflecting how Sarah’s nightmares came to life once she entered the mystical world. The kidnapping of Toby, one of the film’s most disturbing sequences, was considered by Jones to be intrinsic to the narrative. Jones wanted Jareth to be a more malevolent character whose villainy was evident from the beginning. Initially, the story featured Jareth kidnapping Toby against Sarah’s will, and included more overt sexual undertones that are only hinted at in the final film.

While Jones had been inspired by the darker tone of Grimm’s Fairy Tales, Henson was responsible for lightening the tone of the film. In Jones’ first draft, Jareth was an all-powerful being who uses the Labyrinth itself to "keep people from getting into his heart." While originally Jareth was in the Labyrinth's center from the beginning, it was Henson who felt that the viewer should not see it before the characters do. Henson also decided that Jareth should sing and dance throughout the film, which Jones felt would push the story in too comical a direction. The film employed multiple screenwriters, with Elaine May, Denis Lee, Laura Phillips, and executive producer George Lucas all contributing to the script over the course of 25 treatments, according to Jim Henson's Red Book, a collection of journal entries.

Who Almost Played the Goblin King in 'Labyrinth'?

Labyrinth was always envisioned by Henson as a musical, and he knew that the casting of Jareth would be of significant consequence to the tone of the film. Although Bowie’s performance ended up becoming one of the most significant film roles of his career, multiple famous musicians were considered to play Jareth. Prior to his casting, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Prince, and Sting were all considered by Henson. Although Jones had some misgivings about casting a pop star of Bowie’s popularity in what was ostensibly a high-concept art movie, Henson felt that the musician’s over the top pop star personality and ability to be intimidating would make him a perfect choice to play Labyrinth.

In addition to stealing the film with some of its best musical numbers, Bowie had significant input upon the structural changes to the Labyrinth script. Despite being impressed with the mythological world building and advanced puppetry Henson had advanced with his 1982 classic The Dark Crystal, Bowie had temporarily left the project “because it wasn’t funny anymore.” Although Bowie stated that he had “always wanted to be involved in the music-writing aspect of a movie that would appeal to children of all ages,” he revealed that he only signed on because “the script itself was terribly amusing without being vicious or spiteful or bloody.”

Why David Bowie Was the Perfect Goblin King

Despite the creative differences that he may have had with Jones, Bowie’s involvement is likely what saved Labyrinth from falling into development hell. Given how dark the film ended up being already, a more sinister approach like the one Jones intended may have turned off an audience that was simply interested in seeing a fun adventure fantasy movie. Bowie managed to inject enough fun and humor to ensure that Labyrinth still hit its target demographic, while still reflecting Henson’s original vision. Although the film was considered to be a financial disappointment, Bowie’s fame certainly generated more attention towards the project than it might have received otherwise. He also imbued it with an all-time great soundtrack that is still remembered as some of his best work.

While not every iconic musician is able to make the transition to the big screen, Bowie often proved to be a talented actor interested in unusual projects. Given that Labyrinth hailed from Jim Henson Productions and was aimed at a family-friendly audience, it’s actually one of the more mainstream film projects of Bowie’s career. He had previously received acclaim for his role in the 1983 war film Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and would go on to appear in David Lynch’s surrealistic horror film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992). He’ll always be remembered best for the incredible discography of classics he left behind, but Bowie’s work on the big screen is equally relevant to his legacy as a popular culture icon.

