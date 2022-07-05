Don't worry, you'll be able to play mini-golf "As The World Fall Down" soon enough, as Mighty Coconut has just announced a new and fantastical virtual mini-golf experience themed after the beloved Jim Henson fantasy film Labyrinth. The new game, Walkabout Mini Golf: Labyrinth will give players the opportunity to immerse themselves into Henson's magical world — though, please, you must remember to hide all infants from Jareth the Goblin King. The Labyrinth course will be an add-on to the base game priced at $2.99, and will be released on July 28.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Labyrinth will feature both an 18-hole easy course and an 18-hole hard course. Both courses will also feature animated creatures from the story — including Sir Didymus, the Old Man, and Hoggle — nine Labyrinth-themed avatars that will allow players to dress up as characters and creatures, a new original soundtrack, and an expansion pack with multiplayer capabilities which will allow as many as eight players to join in on the fun.

The new game is based on the cult-favorite 1986 film that follows the journey of an imaginative girl whose baby brother is kidnapped by Jareth, the Goblin King, and his puppet minions, after she wishes him away in a fit of rage. In order to save her brother, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) must make her way through a seemingly impossible-to-navigate labyrinth to Jareth's castle, with the help of a few magical friends and creatures along the way. Music legend David Bowie not only played Jareth, but also wrote and performed several original songs for the film and its soundtrack, and while the film was initially a box office flop, it found greater success on VHS and home video, soon becoming a cult classic with Bowie and Henson fans the world over.

Of the new project, Melissa Segal, head of Consumer Products for The Jim Henson Company, said “[l]ater this month, we’ll be inviting Labyrinth fans to meet in this fantastical world and play. We are so pleased to celebrate the forthcoming opening of 'Walkabout Mini Golf: Labyrinth'—a transportive and immersive virtual reality course designed to bring to life the magical world Jim Henson and his team of artists created.” She continued, "[t]he course was crafted by Mighty Coconut, who are true fans of Labyrinth, and the work of Brian Froud. And it captures the feeling of the film, allowing you to not only inhabit the Labyrinth—and play some really fun mini golf—but also to meet up with people you know.”

Mighty Coconut is a studio based in Texas which focuses mainly on animation and video games. Walkabout Mini Golf: Labyrinth will be the largest and most complex Walkabout Mini Golf course to date, and will be released on July 28, 2022. Until then, you can check out the game's page on the Mighty Coconut website here.