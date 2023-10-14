The Big Picture Barrels of Fun is launching a limited edition pinball machine based on Jim Henson's Labyrinth, featuring decorations from the movie.

Barrels of Fun has announced that they will launch a new pinball machine based on Jim Henson's Labyrinth, the 1986 classic about a young girl doing anything she can to save her brother from a dangerous goblin. The collectible machine will feature decorations based on the movie, as well as a very detailed layout to provide customers with hours of fun. Sarah's (Jennifer Connelly) journey may be over, but the legacy of the pop culture icon continues with the launch of the limited edition machine. And it all started with a fairy tale almost four decades ago.

The unique collectible, which will be limited to 1,100 items across the world, can be ordered at the company's official website, with a launch date set to be revealed later. The pinball machine is part of a wider collection of items based around Labyrinth, celebrating almost forty years since the release of the thrilling adventure. The collection includes additional items that can be placed around the pinball machine for a more immersive experience, including interactive goblin troopers and alternate back glass design showing the lovable characters from the film. Huggle (Brian Henson) and Ludo (Ron Mueck) will always be there for those who need them.

In Henson's fantasy adventure, Sarah is a normal teenager who spends her time reading fantasy stories about distant worlds. But when her younger brother (played by Toby Fraud) gets on her nerves by playing with her toys and crying constantly, she wishes the goblins from the books she reads could take him away. Unfortunately for her, her wish comes true when Jareth (David Bowie), the king of the goblins, kidnaps Toby and leaves the girl in a very delicate situation. Now it was up to Sarah to venture out into the titular labyrinth while she tries to save her half-brother from an uncertain destiny.

Will the 'Labyrinth' Legacy Continue?

With the recent trend of previous standalone blockbusters coming back in an attempt to build new franchises, a sequel to Labyrinth has been in development for some time. Scott Derrickson, the filmmaker behind Doctor Strange, was hired to direct the second movie more than three years ago, but development on the project hasn't moved forward since. Connelly had also mentioned that conversations had taken place for her to reprise her role in a possible sequel, but a deal wasn't finalized. Unfortunately, Derrickson recently revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that development on the project has temporarily stopped due to creative differences with the studio.

You can check out the official video announcement for the Labyrinth pinball machine below: