The rumors are true! Robert Eggers has been hired to direct a sequel to Labyrinth, according to Deadline. The filmmaker is keeping himself busy after the recent launch of the now-Oscar-nominated Nosferatu, Eggers' version of the classic vampire story. Plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, but the report does mention that this project would be a sequel to Labyrinth, instead of a remake. The screenplay for the next installment of the story is currently being written by Eggers alongside Sjón. The pair previously worked together during the production of The Northman, meaning that the upcoming Labyrinth movie will serve as a reunion for the two artists.

The original Labyrinth movie followed Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly), a young woman who accidentally caused her half-brother to be taken by goblins thanks to the magic of a mysterious book. Sarah's quest to get the boy back took her to unpredictable places. David Bowie famously played the king of the goblins in the movie, with the story deservedly becoming a cult classic over the years. A sequel to Labyrinth has been in development for a long time, but none of the previous iterations of the project have actually been made. It remains to be seen if Robert Eggers can get the job done.

Robert Eggers is known around the world for the dark stories he depicts on the screen. In his latest project, Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård portrayed a new version of the titular vampire. Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe also starred in the horror tale that has earned more than $150 million at the global box office. Robert Eggers' ability to depict strange creatures on the screen could be one of the reasons why TriStar selected him to direct the new Labyrinth movie.

Who Directed the Original 'Labyrinth'?

The original Labyrinth movie was directed by Jim Henson. The creator of The Muppets was eager to bring Terry Jones' screenplay to life with his ability to tell stories using puppets, animatronics and special effects. While Jim Henson's legacy is mostly defined by Kermit the Frog and his colorful friends, Labyrinth holds a special place in the hearts of many fans from all over the world. The movie was also responsible for kickstarting the career of Jennifer Connelly. The performer went on to star in The Rocketeer, Some Girls, and Top Gun: Maverick. It hasn't been confirmed if Connelly will return for the new Labyrinth movie, or if the studio will look for an all-new cast for this story.

A release date for the sequel to Labyrinth hasn't been announced, but the original film is streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.