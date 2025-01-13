During his nearly seven decades on Earth, David Bowie not only brought immense joy through his glam rock and pop music, but also through his side-gig as an actor. Known for marching to the beat of his own drummer, Bowie was the perfect person for directors like David Lynch, Christopher Nolan, and Julian Schnabel to use for his unique vibes and never-ending talent. In 1986, his skills were harnessed for a very different kind of project, when he paired up with the legendary Jim Henson for the musical fantasy film, Labyrinth. The movie has long been a cult-classic, but if you haven’t had the pleasure of learning all about Jareth the Goblin King, or if you’re looking for a fun sing-along night with friends, you can now head over to Paramount+ where the title is now streaming.

Loaded with a score of boppy songs and overflowing with puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth is truly a one-of-a-kind film. The movie centers around Jennifer Connelly (in one of her earliest roles) as a teenage girl named Sarah who is feeling petty and discarded thanks to her new brother, Toby. The baby is constantly annoying her and one night she gets stuck on babysitter duty - rude! Sick of stupid Toby, Sarah wishes that he’d be kidnapped by the goblins in the book she’s been reading. Almost immediately, the baby is snatched from its resting place and taken to The Goblin King, Jareth (Bowie), who wants to keep the newborn for reasons that aren’t fully obvious. Setting out to rescue her little bro, Sarah gathers a ragtag group of pals and embarks on a twisted and confusing journey through a giant labyrinth to retrieve the child from the grown man in tights.

Why David Bowie Was Born to Play Jareth

It’s almost like the part of Jareth the Goblin King was made for Bowie, as he’s just as campy and glam as the man behind such hits as “Starman”, “Space Oddity” and “Heroes”. From his hair to his perfectly shined black boots, everything about the award-winning singer screamed - or rather sang - Jareth. But most of all, it was his incredibly tight tights that made him iconic in the role. Let’s just say - a 3D version of Labyrinth would be super cool, but there’s one pretty big reason that the studio could just never make it happen.

Intrigued? Dance your way over to Paramount+ now to watch Labyrinth from the comfort of your own home.

Your changes have been saved Labyrinth Sixteen-year-old Sarah must solve a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother when he is taken by the Goblin King. Release Date June 27, 1986 Director Jim Henson Cast David Bowie Christopher Malcolm , Toby Froud , Shelley Thompson , Jennifer Connelly Runtime 101 minutes Writers Terry Jones Budget $25 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , Columbia Pictures , Sony Expand

