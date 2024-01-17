The Big Picture Shout Studios is bringing back Jim Henson's iconic films, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, making them available digitally for the first time since acquiring the rights.

Dust off your crystals and beware of the Goblin King, because Shout Studios is bringing two of Jim Henson’s most iconic films back to digital. After acquiring the rights to both The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, Henson’s forays into non-Muppet films, the company has announced that both films will be available to rent and purchase digitally beginning next month, featuring some extra special bonuses for users of certain platforms.

While both films have been available digitally and on physical media in a variety of forms in the past, this is the first time since Shout! acquired the rights that anything has been done with the films. Beloved the world over, the iconic films and their puppet creations join an already stuffed-full lineup from Shout!, which also distributes cult classics like ALF, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and more.

‘Labyrinth’ and ‘The Dark Crystal’ Stray From Typical Muppet Fare

The Dark Crystal originally premiered in 1982, the first feature-length film directed by Jim Henson that didn’t focus on his most famous creations, the Muppets. The film follows Jen, a young Gelfling in a land called Thra, who must travel to heal the great Crystal of Truth and save the land from the evil Skeksis. While the film wasn’t nearly as commercially successful as Henson’s prior Muppet films, it eventually developed a cult following for its darker tone, and eventually led to the creation of Labyrinth.

Originally premiering in 1986, Labyrinth stars a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a girl who must race against time to save her baby brother Toby from the clutches of the Goblin King, played by music superstar David Bowie. Bowie also composed a number of songs for the film, including its theme tune, “Underground,” and the ever-famous “Magic Dance,” which he also released as a single.

Both Films Come With Extra-Special Bonus Features

Both films will be available to purchase as a bundle on select platforms beginning February 6. Additionally, Apple iTunes users will receive access to the following bonus features when purchasing either title on the platform:

Labyrinth

Commentary with Brian Froud

Reordering Time: Looking Back on Labyrinth

The Henson Legacy

Remembering The Goblin King

Anniversary Q&A

Inside The Labyrinth

Original Theatrical Trailer

Original Teaser Trailer

Original TV Spot

The Dark Crystal

Commentary with Brian Froud

The World of “The Dark Crystal”

Storyboard Track

The Myth, Magic and the Henson Legacy

Light on the Path of Creation

Shard of Illusion

Deleted Funeral Scene

Original Skeksis Language

Photo Galleries

Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal will be available on digital beginning February 6. Check out the trailer for Labyrinth below: