While you wait for Grendel, the next feature-length production from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, to arrive, Hulu has you covered for your Jim Henson needs. Right now, the streamer is offering its subscribers the ‘80s double feature of their dreams as both The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth are available to add to your queue. Featuring incredible puppetry, storytelling, all-star talent, and David Bowie’s bulge (only in the latter), both movies are cult-classics in their own ways and deserve a back-to-back watch.

If you were to check out the titles in the order in which they arrived, you’d first start with The Dark Crystal, which celebrated its theatrical release in 1982. Taking a step away from his lighter fare like The Muppet Show and Sesame Street, Henson conjured up a truly dark fantasy project with the title. The movie centers around the last known member of the Gelfling race, Jen (Stephen Garlick), who goes on a quest to find the missing piece of what’s known as the dark crystal. The almighty gem has the power of creating a unity within the universe but was used by the Skeksis for more sinister purposes. Understanding that the fate of the universe lies in his hands, Jen goes on a quest to repair the dark crystal.

Helmed by Henson and Frank Oz, the movie featured vocal performances from Garlick (Scrooge), Lisa Maxwell (The Bill) and Billie Whitelaw (The Omen). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, The Dark Crystal holds a critics’ score of 78%. Upon its arrival at cinemas, the movie garnered mixed reviews, largely due to the tone shift from what audiences were used to from Henson.

All Hail The Goblin King

Close

Fast-forward to the end of the decade and Henson was at the live-action/puppetry hybrid fantasy game all over again with Labyrinth. Part musical, part drama, the film follows a young girl, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), who wishes her baby brother away only to have her dreams come true when he’s snatched by Jareth, the Goblin King (Bowie). Realizing her grave mistake, Sarah ventures into Jareth’s labyrinth to track down her younger sibling and bring him home.

The movie was one of the very first of Connelly’s career and came at a time when Bowie was trying his hand at acting. Sure, there are some unnerving moments that point to a blossoming love story between Connelly’s 16-year-old character and Bowie’s grown man, but years later the movie has managed to sidestep cancelation and carry on with its cult-classic status.

Now, with both films available for audiences to stream on Hulu, you can have the most fantastical ‘80s movie marathon.

The Dark Crystal Release Date December 17, 1982 Director Jim Henson , Frank Oz , Gary Kurtz Cast Jim Henson , Kathryn Mullen , Frank Oz , Dave Goelz , Steve Whitmire , Louise Gold Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Jim Henson , David Odell Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Another world. Another time. In the age of wonder. Expand

Labyrinth Sixteen-year-old Sarah must solve a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother when he is taken by the Goblin King. Release Date June 27, 1986 Director Jim Henson Cast David Bowie , Jennifer Connelly , Toby Froud , Shelley Thompson , Christopher Malcolm , Natalie Finland Runtime 101 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers Dennis Lee , Jim Henson , Terry Jones Studio Tri-Star Pictures Tagline Where everything seems possible and nothing is what it seems. Expand

