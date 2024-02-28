The Big Picture Don't miss the chance to relive the enchantment of Labyrinth on the big screen for two nights only on March 6 and March 10.

David Bowie shines as the Goblin King in this Jim Henson classic, proving his acting chops beyond his iconic music career.

Can't make it to the theater? Labyrinth is also available digitally with added special features, or in stunning 4K UHD for home viewing.

Tie on your dancing shoes and hit the theater for a night filled with magic as Fathom Events is bringing the cinematic classic, Labyrinth, back for a two-night screening on March 6 and March 10. Just two years shy of its 40th anniversary (oof), the David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly-led fantasy flick will return the vibrant world to the big screen. The Jim Henson-helmed production joins an impressive lineup of other titles that Fathom Events plans to reissue in cinemas over the next year, including Gone with the Wind, Steel Magnolias, Rear Window, and The Fifth Element, with some celebrating milestone anniversaries, while others, like Labyrinth, are just for the love of the fandom.

When glam rock icon and legend Bowie tried his hand at acting, he proved all the haters wrong, enjoying a fruitful career on stage and screen alike. From Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence to David Lynch’s cult classic, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Bowie proved that his acting chops went beyond his on-stage persona and that - while we love a good dip into the weird - he could also pull off a show-stopping performance. Still, the entertainer will forever be most recognized for his role in Henson’s puppet-filled masterpiece, Labyrinth.

In case you’ve been living under a rock (or a bog), Labyrinth follows Connelly in one of the actress’s earliest roles as a young girl named Sarah who’s sick of watching over her baby brother. After the child is kidnapped, Sarah must go on a quest through a mystical kingdom to save her little brother from Jareth, the Goblin King (Bowie). Inside the craftily built and dizzying maze, Sarah meets a slew of personalities in the form of puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. There are also plenty of ear-worm tunes, wild costumes, and even a bizarre tension between Sarah and Jareth as the Goblin King throws his all into mucking up the chances for Sarah to reclaim her sibling.

Add ‘Labyrinth’ To Your Home Collection

Close

If you’re unable to shake your plans on March 6 and 10 to enjoy Fathom’s welcoming of Labyrinth back to a theater near you, or if you’re just looking to jazz up your digital collection, the movie recently celebrated a return to digital, along with another Henson favorite, The Dark Crystal. The Shout Studios release also offers fans more special features than ever before, which include commentary and behind-the-scenes footage. As far as physical media goes, the movie landed a stunning 4K UHD makeover in 2021 to celebrate its 35th anniversary, giving fans another chance to bring the magic home with them.

Hit the link here to secure your tickets for an evening with the Goblin King when Labyrinth returns to theaters for two nights only. Check out the film’s trailer below.