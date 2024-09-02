The Big Picture Celebrations with Lacey Chabert honors deserving individuals with epic surprise parties.

The unscripted show embodies the spirit of Hallmark's feel-good movies and messages.

Chabert navigated the challenge of unscripted TV with inspiration from the heroes she surprised.

Lacey Chabert is helming Hallmark’s first unscripted series. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert follows the beloved Hallmark staple and philanthropist as she surprises well-deserving impacting their communities positively by surprising them with the celebration of a lifetime. The show sprinkles in everything Hallmark is known for, highlighting the spirit of generosity and dazzling events. In each episode, Chabert and her team plan unforgettable surprise parties that create lasting memories for each worthy guest of honor and their families. Chabert will occasionally pull in a few celebrity friends and co-stars from viewers’ favorite Hallmark movies to join in the fun.

Ahead of the inaugural season’s premiere, Chabert shared her infectious charm with Collider and discussed why Celebrations is the best representation of Hallmark. In our chat, she also spoke about her decade-plus working relationship with the network, and why she’ll never get tired of starring in Hallmark’s iconic Christmas films.

Lacey Chabert Says Celebrations Is a Melting Pot of Why Everyone Loves Hallmark

Celebrations combine everything that makes Hallmark great. Hardworking and deserving people who are dedicated to helping others finally have the spotlight on them and are spoiled with an epic party. Chabert says it pulls on the heartstrings, just like any scripted series or movie on the network.

“It's about celebrating people who deserve to have the attention and who are so full of heart. And it's everything that I think I think the audience loves about Hallmark Channel movies the goodness, the uplifting messages,” she gushes. “It's finding that in a real-life way in this unscripted show. And I just had such a blast doing it. It was incredible to find so many people in the world who are doing amazing things and having a true impact in their communities and getting to celebrate them with an awesome surprise party that's tailored for them, their favorites. It was just it was an awesome experience.”

Being involved in the process as intimately as she was, it was hard for her not to walk away with a sense of connection for each person honored. Chabert says it’s an experience she’ll never forget.

“Every time we surprised a hero, I would get teary-eyed because it was just such a beautiful and poignant moment. I think there was one in particular, and I won't say who, but where she told her story. And you realize that she had overcome quite a bit to get where she is and how much healing she found in doing work for other people and being of service to other people,” she remembers. “I found that particularly touching. You know, all of our heroes, they just spread this kindness and goodness, and it just has this ripple effect in the world. And I hope the audience sees that and is inspired by that.”

Unscripted Programming Was Not an Easy Walk for Lacey Chabert

Image via Hallmark

Chabert has been acting since she was a child. At this point, she can probably memorize a full script in mere hours. But working in the unscripted world was uncharted territory for her, and it scared her. Luckily, the Mean Girls star was so inspired by the heroes she honored that it got her through moments of uncertainty.

“It was a challenging transition. “I've never done unscripted before, and I'm used to a script and a character and to be myself and to not have a script was a completely different experience,” she admits. “But I love talking to people. I love getting to know people. I love hearing people's stories. And I got to do that in this show. And I don't actually meet the hero until the celebration. So we spent three days speaking to their family members and friends and colleagues and people that have been directly impacted, by the work that they're doing. And it was incredibly inspiring and uplifting. And I just went home from work every day feeling like I was just so thankful for the show.”

Lacey Chabert Has Become Synonymous With Hallmark and Christmas

Image via Paramount Pictures

Chabert’s work with Hallmark began 14 years ago. This year marks a milestone, as she wrapped up her 40th movie with the network. Chabert says she’s amazed at her growth over the years and proud of her partnership with the network. Now, she’s not only acting in films on the network, but she’s also producing projects, including Celebrations.

“I had no idea when I did my first hallmark movie, Elevator Girl, many years ago, that I'd be sitting here talking about now an unscripted show. They've all meant so much to me. People say that the movies bring them joy. I hope people realize how much joy they brought to my life,” she asserts. “I love telling these stories. I think they're all very relatable, and we hope to create characters that our audience can see themselves in and to tell stories about the human heart and what it means to be a part of a community.”

While Hallmark programming is year-round, their most popular campaign is the annual Countdown to Christmas. Each year, the network releases dozens of holiday-themed feel-good movies, which run from October through January. Another campaign kicks off with original movies for Christmas in July, celebrating that halfway mark to the most wonderful time of the year. Chabert is featured in many of the films, new and classic, that air. She says it’s become a tradition for families to gather together and enjoy a cheesy Christmas flick.

“That's what I get drawn into in the scripts, and I read a lot of different scripts and story ideas, and I'm most drawn and attracted to the ones that remind me of some of my Christmas memories and bring back that nostalgia,” she says with a smile “It’s such a good feeling. Some of my best memories growing up in my childhood were around the holidays, and when we get to infuse the movie with that feeling, I think that's what resonates with me personally.”

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert debuts on September 10 on Hallmark, and new episodes will premiere every Thursday beginning Sept. 12.

