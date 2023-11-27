The Big Picture Lacey Chabert is set to star in a new unscripted show called Celebrations With Lacey Chabert where she surprises and celebrates those making an impact in their communities.

The show, which will consist of 10 episodes, marks Chabert's first foray into unscripted programming and will air on the Hallmark Media subscription service in late 2024.

Chabert's passion for celebrating everyday heroes, combined with her natural warmth and genuine nature, make her a perfect fit for the heartwarming and uplifting series that will leave viewers feeling inspired.

Lacey Chabert is taking her Hallmark fame to the unscripted side with a new show! In an exclusive with Deadline, news broke that Chabert would star in Celebrations with Lacey Chabert where the Hallmark Media star surprises kids, adults, and families in their communities who are making an impact and throwing them the celebration of a lifetime. Chabert will also executive produce the series, which will run for 10 episodes and will air on the Hallmark Media subscription service late in 2024. The premise of the show features Chabert working with party planners and family members to create events in three days to celebrate those each episode is highlighting.

“We’re proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP programming, Hallmark Media. “The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways.” Celebrations with Lacey Chabert does mark a first for the network and a first for Chabert who has been starring in their films.

Hamilton Daly went on, saying “Lacey Chabert shares the same passion for celebrating everyday heroes as we do at Hallmark,” adding, "Lacey’s natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events.”

Lacey Chabert Is the Queen of Hallmark Christmas Films

Taking Chabert in a reality route, letting her shine as hosting a show does lend itself to Chabert's talents as she is someone people love. She's started in dozens of Hallmark holiday films across several of the media group's channels.

Recently, she filmed a commercial reuniting her with her Mean Girls co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried for Walmart and it showed many just how beloved she is as an actress. For her though, doing this show means more to her than putting herself in front of the camera.

“As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life,” said Chabert. “I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture.” Celebrations with Lacey Chabert may be coming out in 2024 but it is exciting!

Hallmark Channel's beloved Countdown to Christmas is currently airing, with new films every Saturday and Sunday. At 8 PM EST.

