It’s been 20 years since Mean Girls was released. The film is lauded as one of Lindsay Lohan’s best, but what makes it even better is the entire ensemble. The story is well known throughout millennial circles: a naïve teenager Cady Heron (Lohan), transfers to an American high school after years of homeschooling in Africa. She befriends two outcasts, and the trio forming a plan to exact revenge on Regina George (Rachel McAdams), the leader of an envied clique known as the Plastics.

The film has taken on a life of its own, with merchandise, a musical, a sequel, and constant talk of reunions. Lacey Chabert gushes that the role was one of her favorites throughout her lustrous career. She’s since become a staple with the Hallmark Channel, with this year marking her 40th movie with the network. But her role in Mean Girls is one that’s synonymous with her resume. There’s a reason she says the movie remains a standout, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Why Lacey Chabert Says Fans Can’t Get Enough of ‘Mean Girls’

Chabert starred as the gossiper of the crew, Gretchen Wieners. As the leader of Plastics, she is the loyal sidekick of Regina George, the queen bee of the clique. She comes from wealth, as her father is the inventor of Toaster Strudel.

As Regina’s sidekick, she’s only being mean-spirited when her leader is around. Underneath it all, she has an affinity for Cady. Still, she proves to have a pessimistic and negative personality at times, most likely because she is self-conscious and constantly compares herself to her peers.

Gretchen’s multifaceted personality is what Chabert says makes her a fan favorite. Moreso, she says the film showcases what coming of age for teenage girls looks like.

“I think people are drawn to that movie because it resonates,” Chabert told us while promoting her new unscripted Hallmark series Celebrations. “There are so many universal themes in that movie, whether you're in high school or not. And whenever I'm a part of something, I hope it's going to be well received. So for the movie to be as loved as it is to people, for it to have had the life that it's had and people be talking about it the way they do is, it's really fun to be a part of. Gretchen was such a fun character to play and will forever be something I treasure.”

Mean Girls can be streamed on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu