The Big Picture Get ready for autumn with Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in their tenth Hallmark movie, His & Hers.

Chabert and Elliott will play two halves of a married couple who are lawyers on opposite sides of a divorce case.

Chabert is the queen of Hallmark with over 30 movies, while Elliott brings charm to their on-screen chemistry.

While the queen of Hallmark, Lacey Chabert, and channel favorite Brennan Elliott are largely known for the cozy holiday romances they’ve appeared in so many times over the years, this autumn will see the two taking over a new season as a part of Hallmark’s annual Fall into Love programming. The pair has been confirmed to be reuniting on the set of the upcoming His & Hers — a working title — for what will be their tenth film together since they first crossed paths in the 2015 film All of My Heart.

His & Hers will see Chabert and Elliott play Dana and Mark, an ambitious married couple of lawyers both working at different firms in New York City. When the husband and wife unexpectedly find themselves pitted against each other in a nasty divorce between two reality stars, they quickly find that the stars’ many problems with their marriage seem to be creating issues in their own. How exactly Dana and Mark will work through this messy situation is unclear — but as His & Hers is a part of Hallmark’s fall programming, one can hope that the solution will involve autumn-themed festivities, apple-flavored drinks, and maybe even a pumpkin patch or two.

Where Else Have Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott Appeared?

After making a name for herself in the 2004 smash hit Mean Girls, Chabert can now most often be seen in other Hallmark movies like His & Hers, having starred in over 30 since she first appeared in 2010’s Elevator Girl. This impressively long list means that Chabert has appeared in more Hallmark movies than any other actor. His & Hers will mark Chabert’s third appearance on the channel this year alone, following the unscripted program Celebrations with Lacey Chabert and The Christmas Quest, which is set to premiere later this year.

Brennan Elliott has appeared in over 20 Hallmark movies, following a stint on television in the 2000s where he frequently portrayed guest roles on shows such as Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy. His Hallmark resumé includes the 2015 Christmas Melody, the ongoing Flower Shop Mystery movies, and the All of My Heart trilogy with Chabert. Far from feeling tired of seeing these two actors side by side, the Hallmark network seems more delighted than ever to be once more casting the pair together. “We are so excited to reunite Hallmark’s perennial fan-favorite Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in this all-new movie,” said Ayse Francis, Director of Programming, Hallmark Media. “Three years having passed since they’ve appeared together on screen, this witty and playful rom-com will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for our Hallmark viewers."

You can watch all your favorites on the Hallmark TV app.

