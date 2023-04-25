Disney’s currently in the middle of their 100th anniversary celebration. This has seen the release of a ton of new merchandise including 4K Blu-rays and collectables for any die-hard Disney fan to gush over. One of the mouse’s most celebratory partners this year is Funko who have already dropped an endless amount of 100 anniversary Pops representing Disney’s many franchises like Frozen, Moana, Cinderella, and Encanto. Now Funko has debuted their next Movie Poster Pop for one of Disney’s most beloved treasures, Lady and the Tramp.

The release features the classic Lady and the Tramp poster which sees both titled characters looking longingly into each other's eyes as happy as can be. It’s one of those breathtaking hand drawn posters with colors that just pop off the screen. The yellow is particularly vibrant and a nice relaxing complement to one of film’s most cherished love stories. This poster is of course the backdrop to two new Pops of Lady and Tramp which is the first time Funko has made Pops for this specific franchise. Like all Movie Posters from Funko, this release comes in a protective case that can be mounted on the wall for maximum display potential.

What’s Lady and the Tramp About?

Lady and the Tramp tell the story of a dog named Lady who comes from money and basically has the best life a dog could ever ask for. She reluctantly falls in love with an owner-less dog named Tramp who's constantly outrunning the pound with his other stray friends. They butt heads at first given their very different walks of life, but the two soon learn the age-old lesson to never judge a book by its cover and the rest is romantic history.

While Disney was already a household name in 1955 when this film was released thanks to gems like Snow White, Fantasia, Pinocchio, and Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp wasn’t considered top-tier Disney at the time. It would also soon be overshadowed by other iconic films like Sleeping Beauty and 101 Dalmatians. However, almost 70 years after the film's release, Lady and the Tramp is widely regarded as one of Disney’s best films. Whether it’s the stunning animation, the beautiful musical score, or the infectious voice acting, this film always finds a way to make you smile with tears in your eyes.

Where Can You Stream Lady and the Tramp?

Lady and the Tramp, both the original and 2019 live-action remake, can be streamed on Disney+. You can view the film's trailer down below. This new Lady and the Tramp Funko Movie Poster Pop is also releasing in June and can be pre-ordered now on Amazon for $59.99.