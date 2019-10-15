New ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Trailer Further Reveals Disney’s Doggo Remake

0

At some point during your endless scroll through the Disney+ programming thread yesterday you might’ve remembered that a live-action Lady and the Tramp remake will hit the streaming service on launch date, November 12. You also probably remembered Fuzzbucket. Tragically, we’re not here to discuss Fuzzbucket. But Disney did drop a brand new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, which gives a longer look at the live-action dog romance, a phrase I will never, ever enjoy writing.

Lady and the Tramp stars Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson as the voices of the title dogs. The duo is joined by Sam Elliott, Benedict Wong, Janelle Monáe, and Ken Jeong.

Check out the trailer below. Lady & the Tramp will debut on Disney+ November 12.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Lady & the Tramp: