From director Laure de lermont-Tonnerre and based on the classic novel from D.H. Lawrence, the Netflix original feature Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows Lady Constance Chatterley (Emma Corrin), as she navigates her new life married to Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett) and tries to figure out how to deal with her increasing unhappiness within the union. While living on the Chatterley family estate, Connie meets and falls for gamekeeper Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), drawing her heart in a direction she never expected.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, O’Connell talked about what put this project on a personal scale for him, how often they referred to the novel during the shoot, what they were able to get out of the rehearsal process, what helped him shape his performance, the suspenders, finding the chemistry with Corrin, what it was like to do the scene where they’re running around naked in the rain, and the importance of the intimate scenes to this story. He also talked about playing racing driver Peter Collins in Ferrari, with Adam Driver and for director Michael Mann.

Collider: When this came your way, what made you want to do it? Was it the team involved? Was it something specific about the character? Was it just reading the script? What caught your attention?

JACK O’CONNELL: To begin with, it was Laure [de Claermont-Tonnerre] and Emma [Corrin] being attached. And then, as I familiarized myself with the story, the fact that it was set in Derbyshire, which is the county that I’m from, was massively exciting because not a lot of stuff gets set in Derby, when it comes to film, TV, stage, or whatever. It’s not really a literary center. So, that put it on a bit more of a personal scale for me.

It must also be nice to have the advantage of signing onto a project when you already know who you’ll be working with. In general, it’s probably a bit of an advantage when you get to know who it is you’ll be working with before signing on to do it.

O’CONNELL: For sure, but it wasn’t gift-wrapped for me. It was like, “Do the meeting, and if they like you, they’ll employ you.” After the meeting, I was really energized, and just fucking praying that it went my way, and it did.

Since you hadn’t been previously familiar with the book, what were your impressions with it, the first time you read it? How much did you work with the text of the novel?

O’CONNELL: We kept it close by, constantly. It was on set with us. It was just a goldmine of a book that we had to constantly refer to. If we were approaching scenes, and you always have questions, it doesn’t matter how good the writing is, but we had this little guide with us, which was immensely informing. To become familiar with the book and become a fan of the book, you get an insight as to how important a piece of literature this was, and still is.

You said that you had rehearsals for this. What did you get out of that rehearsals? When you do rehearsals like that, before you do the actual shoot, does it help, as far as making you less nervous when you show up on set the first day?

O’CONNELL: Yeah, definitely. I suppose it depends who you talk to, but I’m definitely pro-rehearsal. One of the biggest enjoyments of theater is that you get this really highly-concentrated environment behind closed doors, in which you just get to harness what the story’s about, what’s necessary, and where and when. Sometimes, you get into the why. I like to obsess about those types of things, as does Emma, as does Laure. You’re not always afforded that time, but for me, it’s essential.

When you’re playing someone like this character, who is of a very specific time period, what is the key to finding the character for you? Was it something about him that helped you really understand him and identify with him, or is it more about all of that coming together, once you’re in the wardrobe, and you’re on the set in these locations?

O’CONNELL: A lot of the clues are on the page, for sure. In this case, we had D.H. Lawrence to refer to, who writes characters amazingly detailed. I don’t think you ever felt like you had a complete knowledge on the character. That was a constantly evolving process. Then, you have factors like the costume, and how it makes you stand and how it makes you physicalize, and pictures of the era can offer a lot. And then, there was the dog, Sky, who’s a Border Collie, so it was also about that interaction. He spends a lot of time with the dog. What does that do to a personality? There are clues everywhere, you’ve just gotta look for them. It’s nice to not feel too pegged-in on things like that, and have it constantly feel like an evolving process.

On a bit of a silly note, how did you feel about the suspenders? Should we bring those back? Are you glad they’re not currently a thing? What did you feel about wearing them?

O’CONNELL: I think they’re cool. When they’re on, they’re on. When they’re off, they’re definitely off. I should have said, “When they’re off, it’s on.”

This is one of those movies that doesn’t work and people don’t want to watch it, if they don’t want your characters to find a way to be together. What was it like to find that relationship with Emma Corrin? Was that a constant collaboration between the two of you, along with your director, or did you work all of that out in rehearsals, so you didn’t have to talk about it too much once you were on set?

O’CONNELL: The rehearsal period was paramount to that, just to get to the end of that two weeks and feel like there was a level of trust between us. Like most people, I enjoy a nice, happy environment to work in, where ideas are welcome, and you feel free within that, which is lovely. That’s not always the case, but when you get it, it’s lovely, and I definitely think that Emma and I share that. After those first two weeks of rehearsing, there was a level of trust and a shared sense of humor. Finding similar things funny was vital for us, just to make what was happening light, and I felt supported throughout.

Everybody talks about chemistry, and you can see the chemistry between your characters on screen, but it’s one of those things where it’s hard to define exactly what that is. As an actor, is that something that you feel and can tell is working? Is that something that you felt you found pretty quickly with Emma, or does it take time to feel that?

O’CONNELL: The less you feel like you’re having to fake, the better. In this case, the story rides on that, [those] two components and the relationship within that, feeling like a genuine one. We both knew that, and I think there was definitely a sensitivity, in terms of how we were both gonna reach that point, understanding that each process is gonna be different. What was good about that is we were unified in the torment of what was being asked for of us, like running around naked in the rain, in front of strangers. We had that shared experience, which could go either way, and thankfully for us, it went the right way.

When you do a scene like that, it seems like it’s very freeing for both of your characters, and it seems like that would be freeing to do as an actor, but at the same time, you’re still doing it in front of a bunch of people. What is it like to shoot a moment like that? How do you block out the people, so that you can get into the freeness of the characters in that moment?

O’CONNELL: You just accept that the first take is gonna be a disaster, regardless. The first take, generally, is gonna be one of the worst ones. That takes the pressure off, a little bit. And then, by take three or four, you’ve done it a few times, you know what the director’s looking for, you know what’s working, and you’re a bit more confident to explore new things. Thankfully, we had Laure in charge of it because, at no point, did she ask anything of us that didn’t feel intrinsic to the characters we were playing and their individual roles within the story. That was a level of genius on Laure’s part.

This is a story that has a lot of sex scenes, but none of it feels gratuitous because it actually feels like the story is being told through those intimate moments. It’s really almost like these two individuals don’t know how to express themselves verbally, but they’re saying so much to each other without words. Did you have a lot of conversations about what those scenes would be, how they would look, and how they would be shot? Does it feel like they took on more importance because they are such an important part of the story?

O’CONNELL: Yeah, I think they have to be. Part of what makes the novel stand out is just how much D.H. Lawrence is able to describe what’s happening to these two characters, beyond just a sexual level. There’s an enormous attraction between them, and it’s so authentically portrayed in the novel, and Laure got that and understood that. It was our job to visualize that beforehand, and figure out how we were going to actually do that, physically. Laure was looking at a lot of paintings and photography and that helped because it gave you an insight into what Laure was imagining. And then, it was Emma and my job to get there, authentically.

You’ve also shot Ferrari with Michael Mann, and I’m curious what you enjoyed about making that project, getting to play someone like Peter Collins, and getting to just even sit in cars like those.

O’CONNELL: That was fun. There were a lot of big, noisy, fast toys on that. I don’t need to pretend anymore, because we’ve wrapped the job and it’s not important for me to pretend, I know nothing about Formula 1, or about that period of Formula 1. Now, I know a little bit more about Peter Collins, who I played, and maybe a bit more about Ferrari, but I’m definitely not a petrol head. But it was fun. It was fun to join them on that journey. It’s a passion project for Michael. That was a thrilling thing to witness. And I think Adam Driver is one of the best, if not the best, actor of our generation, so any opportunity to be around him at work is not to be sniffed at.

How did you find Michael Mann, as a director, and the experience of working with him?

O’CONNELL: He’s thorough. He’s got a really finite level of attention to detail, and that just applied across the board. He’s old school, which I loved. It was almost an insight into the way of doing things in Michael Mann’s heyday. I don’t mean that disparagingly, he’s just made a lot of very successful cinema and TV, and to get an insight of that kind of time was exciting.

This is one of those rip-your-heart-out love stories. With everything that Connie and Oliver go through, both individually and together, you can feel that torment. When it comes to romance stories, are you someone who personally prefers to watch ones like that, or do you prefer to watch romantic comedies?

O’CONNELL: There’s a time and a place for all sorts. I share my living space with my girlfriend and my sister, so I rarely get the remote control. I’ve learned to be quite flexible with what I want to watch, compared to what I end up watching. But what excites me is realistic, authentic stuff. I love to see art imitating life. When it’s done right, that can be really mind-blowing and spellbinding.

