Ever since Bridgerton first dropped on the platform, in 2020, Netflix became the streamer for viewers looking for spicier period genre content. And, indeed, though Netflix's list of erotic movies and shows is actually kind of a mixed bag, the Regency franchise based on the novels written by Julia Quinn is more than big enough to earn the streamer its title. Still, fans of the cultural juggernaut that is the series created by Chris Van Dunsen might often find themselves at a loss about what to watch next once they are done with the available seasons. Well, they should look no further than a tiny gem hiding in the streamer's search – an extremely steamy gem based on a classic novel that was more than a little bit challenged when it first came out – Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's take on Lady Chatterley's Lover.

If you're up-to-date with your classic literature, there's a good chance that you're familiar with the title of this D.H. Lawrence novel, originally published all the way back in 1928. However, not everyone is well-acquainted with this hot classic, nor with the number of pots that it stirred when it first came out. For reasons that go from an "immoral" storyline to the at-the-time unheard-of literary use of a certain four-letter word for sex (you know, the one that starts with an "f"), Lady Chatterley's Lover spent decades on the blacklist in numerous countries around the world, including Lawrence's homeland, the United Kingdom. Such controversy has lent the book a forbidden fruit aura that has only made it more enduring in the imaginations of those looking for some historical sexy times.

What Is 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' About?

But Lady Chatterley's Lover isn't just about the smut, and neither is Clermont-Tonnerre's adaptation of the classic story. Released in 2022, the Netflix original is also a great drama about loneliness, resentment, and class disparities, not to mention a touching romance. In the end, it's a movie that understands that sexiness isn't just on the most explicit scenes, but also on how the universe in which it takes place is fleshed out, as well as that love and desire aren't everything there is to romantic relationships: respect and admiration are also important elements. These aspects are all very well present in Lawrence's novel, in which the story of a baronet's wife who finds a lover in her estate's gamekeeper after her husband returns from World War I paralyzed from the waist down also serves to point out the conflicts between the ruling and the working classes in Britain.

Alas, the important topics and discussions presented in the book didn't stop it from being banned in countries ranging from Canada to Japan. As a matter of fact, it may have even contributed to its challenge, considering that the book reaching working-class hands was a major concern of those who wanted to have it banned. But the main concerns were definitely of a more strictly moral kind, and had to do with Lawrence's descriptions of sexual acts, which used pretty lurid language even for our modern standards, and his depiction of female pleasure, which was outrageous for the time.

Why Was 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Censored?

Originally, Lady Chatterley's Lover was published privately in Italy in 1928, and then in France, in 1929. However, it was only in 1932, two years after Lawrence's death, that the book reached a wider audience in both countries, though in a heavily censored manner, with a lot of its more graphic sex scenes and explicit language removed. In the rest of the European continent, as well as in the US, the novel sparked outrage, and the story goes that it only managed to reach Polish shelves with many of its pages completely torn off.

The tides began to change for Lawrence's novel as the first five decades of the 20th century came to an end. In 1959, the novel was finally published in its integrity in the United States, and as the 60s began, Penguin Publishing decided it was time to test the waters in the UK. After all, a new law concerning explicit publications had just been passed: the Obscene Publications Act, which offered wider protection to literary works containing more spicy material. But, despite the law, Lady Chatterley's Lover had to take a trip to court before reaching British bookstores. That's because the Crown decided to use the precedent of “variable obscenity” to sue Penguin into withdrawing the book's publication. You see, the publisher was offering Lawrence's novel at a price that made it accessible to the working class, whom the government deemed to be more easily corruptible by works of art. And, so, the Crown's prosecutor, Mervyn Griffith-Jones, asked in court if Lady Chatterley's Lover was "a book that you would even wish your wife or servants to read?". Thankfully, the widely female and working-class jury responded with nothing but laughter, and Lawrence's final novel was made available to the public in affordable paperbacks.

What Does Netflix's 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Get Right About the Book?

And just as soon as Lady Chatterley's Lover was cleared for audiences all around the world, the film versions began popping. The first one is a 1955 movie of the same title directed by Marc Allégret, while the most famous adaptation is the extremely smutty Lady Chatterley's Lover of 1981, directed by Just Jaeckin and starring French erotic cinema diva Sylvia Kristel. But from all these versions, there always seems to be something missing: they are either too chaste or too heavy-handed on the eroticism of Lawrence's text, leaving behind other important themes of the novel. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's adaptation, on the other hand, finds precisely the right spot.

Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover stars Emma Corrin as the titular Lady Chatterley, also known as Connie, a woman trapped in a loveless marriage with baronet Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett) who finds what she is looking for in the arms of one of his servants, Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell). Paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his service in World War I, Clifford suggests that his wife have an affair so that she may produce an heir for their household, but little does he know of how unhappy Connie truly is in their marriage. It's not a child that she wants, but someone that can satisfy her desires as well as meet her on an intellectual level, something that Clifford, absorbed that he has become in the matters of his estate, has become unable to do.

One of the great merits of Clermont-Tonnerre's film is how much it focuses on Connie's solitude in her relationship with Clifford. While lesser adaptations of the novel may amp up Lord Chatterley's disability, turning him into a completely sexless creature for the sheer reason that he has lost part of his mobility, the Netflix film dials it down, putting the blame on the failure of his marriage to Connie not on his broken spine, but on his lack of interest in his wife. This, in turn, makes the romantic endeavors of Lady Chatterley much more compelling to watch, as she is not looking for something that her husband could very well give her (disabled people have sex too!), but for something that he has become utterly incapacitated of offering out of his own volition: affection.

But the fact that Clermont-Tonnerre's Connie wants to love more than just have sex doesn't mean the movie is completely devoid of the erotic content that made the book on which it was based such a heated topic of conversation back in the day. On the contrary: Lady Chatterley's Lover is a film full of expertly shot smutty and steamy scenes capable of leaving viewers flushed for a very good reason. Their only fault is the blue-ish tint of the film's cinematography, that lends everything a sort of melancholic atmosphere. And though there is some sorrow to the story of Connie Chatterley, especially in the early stages of her fraught relationship with Clifford, the vibe just isn't fitting for the more intense moments.

Still, the blue lighting isn't enough to distract audiences from the beauty of Lady Chatterley's Lover, which besides the romantic plot also makes a lot of room for the drama that stems from two people of different social backgrounds having an affair in 1920s Britain. Released in 2022, the movie is one of the most enthralling romances available on the Netflix catalog. It's also a great watch for those looking for something spicier, especially in the space between Bridgerton seasons. And by the time you are done with the film, you will most certainly go looking for a copy of Lawrence's Lady Chatterley's Lover to read. Not because you'll want to know what the fuss was all about, but because you'll want to experience the fuss all over again.