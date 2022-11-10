The 1960s was a time of great social transformation in Great Britain, according to most history texts. Lady Chatterley's Lover was written by D. H. Lawrence in 1928, and the overtly sexual book was released in Italy, following up with a release in Paris the next year. After Penguin - the publishers of the book were prosecuted under the Obscene Publications Act, it was outlawed in the UK but in a historical movement, Penguin was granted permission to release the complete book in November 1960 following a difficult trial.

Lawrence's narrative was regarded as incredibly surprising for its time because both of the main characters were married (and not to each other) at a time when divorce was still typically only given in cases where there was proof of a marital offense. The book also contains vivid depictions of sex, frequent use of several four-letter words that were then forbidden to print, and even makes reference to sodomy, which was prohibited at the time. While its ban might not make sense in today’s time, the book was deemed to contain controversial components for the 1920s but since its initial publication, Lady Chatterley's Lover has been the subject of numerous adaptations, the most recent of which being 2015’s BBC TV movie, and 2022 marks the release of yet another film adaptation, this time on Netflix, of this infamous yet beloved book.

Produced by Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin, and Graham Broadbent, Lady Chatterley's Lover is a romantic period film directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre who in an interview with Vogue highlighted how “The idea of a woman being free is still scandalous. This book is about a woman’s journey to empowerment, controlling her body, owning her sexuality, and owning her life. My goal was to emphasize her point of view and to give the audience a visceral experience of a woman experiencing pleasure. It needed to feel accessible.”

What is The Plot of Lady Chatterley's Lover?

A usual misunderstanding associated with Lady Chatterley's Lover is the assumption of the portrayal of the cheating and non-cheating spouses as two extremes of the bad and good spectrum when in reality that is not the case because if it was that straightforward it wouldn't be regarded as one of D. H. Lawrence's finest works.

Constance “Connie” marries Sir Clifford Chatterley and becomes Lady Constance, enjoying an unimaginably affluent and privileged existence. But Connie discovers her love for Clifford waning, and she feels imprisoned in her marriage when Clifford returns from the First World War with crippling wounds that have rendered him unable to walk. Together with Clifford's physical restrictions, Connie and Clifford are forced apart by Clifford's emotional neglect too.

Connie, who is dissatisfied with her marriage, begins an illicit affair with their lower-class gamekeeper Oliver Mellors, which leads her to become more aware of herself and her needs.

Connie is conscious of a gap in her life and is driven to fill it. The longing for motherhood, the realization of her femininity, the need for physical and emotional intimacy, and love and kindness; all of which she finds in a man who is neither in her status nor even in her class. When knowledge of the affair turns into neighborhood rumors Connie is forced to choose between her love life and upholding the standards of the society she is a part of.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is an open and honest portrayal of the sexual experience, particularly in its relation to female sexuality and desire, but it also deals with subjects imbued with universality and depth due to its concern with issues relating to class hierarchies and the menace of capitalism.

Is There a Trailer For Lady Chatterley's Lover?

On November 3, 2022, Netflix released the movie's trailer, which can aptly be described as sensual. The sizzling chemistry between O'Connell and Corrin shines and right from the beginning we can see the sparks fly. The trailer depicts Lady Chatterley's monotonous lifestyle and the start of a passionate relationship. It pays credit to the subject and piques the audience's appetite for vivid details about Lady Chatterley's sexual awakening, which is explored in the novel.

While talking to Netflix, Corrin highlights how Clermont-Tonnerre’s vision and the overall premise of the novel penned down by Lawrence resonated with her, with him being among one of the very few men who wrote about women's sexual pleasure.

“That’s why it was so scandalous. But it was in the sense of really glorifying the revitalization of human beings through connections, sensuality, and nature. And it was very avant-garde. No one was really ready to accept it. And we are not fully ready yet to accept it today.”

The trailer beautifully highlights Connie’s desires and needs and her unabashed pursuit for sexual pleasure, connection, and the legitimacy of that need and desire.

Who Is In The Cast of Lady Chatterley's Lover?

The movie has a great cast lineup. Emma Corrin who rose to popularity for her brilliant portrayal of Princess Diana in the hit TV series The Crown will be taking on the role of Constance ‘Connie’ Chatterley. Joining her as her male leads are Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) playing Oliver Mellor the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate and Matthew Duckett (A Confession) as Clifford Chatterley - her husband. Along with Corrin, O'Connell, and Duckett, other prominent cast members are Ella Hunt (Dickinson), who plays Constance's confidante Mrs. Flint, and Faye Marsay (Andor), who plays Lady Chatterley's watchful older sister, Hilda. Mrs. Bolton, Clifford's caring nurse is played by Joely Richardson (The Patriot), who also played Constance Chatterley in the 1993 film adaptation of the book alongside Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

When Is Lady Chatterley's Lover Releasing?

On Friday, November 25, 2022, Lady Chatterley's Lover will launch a brief run in theaters before becoming available for worldwide viewing on Netflix the following Friday, December 2. The movie will have fierce one-week competition when it premieres in theaters because it will be up against the eagerly anticipated Bones and All, Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Where To Watch Lady Chatterley's Lover?

Lady Chatterley's Lover will be making its limited theatrical release on November 25th but if you can’t catch the romantic period drama at your nearest cinema, worry not, because it will be available for online streaming on Netflix a week later, and you can enjoy the classic adaptation all from the comfort of your home.

Are There Other Adaptations of Lady Chatterley's Lover?

Despite its controversial label, Lady Chatterley’s Lover has been a popular choice for adaptations, and over years, there have been numerous versions brought to life.

The first Lady Chatterley’s Lover adaptation was a French drama film released in 1955. The movie was initially outlawed in New York in 1955 because it "promoted adultery," but it wasn't until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling that it was allowed to be seen again. In 1981, another alteration under the same name and directed by Just Jaeckin and starring Sylvia Kristel and Nicholas Clay was released. 1977 marked the release of a Japanese adaptation named Lady Chatterley In Tokyo, Nikkatsu's Roman porno series, starring Izumi Shima. In 1993, a BBC TV series of 4 episodes named Lady Chatterley was released. Another French Film with the same name was released in 2006, starring Jean-Louis Coulloc'h and Marina Hands, and won the 2007 César Award for Best Film. The latest adaptation is a 2015 British television film, Lady Chatterley's Lover starring Richard Madden, Holliday Grainger, and James Norton which premiered on BBC One.