When it comes to classic love tales turned into on-screen productions, the last year has brought us some amazing adaptations. 2021 saw the legendary tale of Cyrano turned into a musical powerhouse film starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., and this year fans are eagerly awaiting the Starz series version of the seductive and rivalry-filled classic Dangerous Liaisons starring Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton. Today, Netflix has revealed a trailer for one of 2022’s most highly anticipated forbidden love stories-turned-films, Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

In a tale of love, loss, and deception, Lady Chatterley’s Lover tells the story of the titular woman (Emma Corrin) who has betrothed herself to Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett). Not the marriage she wanted, but one that would secure her with the lifestyle she’s been raised in, things take a turn for the worse when Clifford comes home from WWI with injuries that have left his legs lame. Now living a passionless life, Lady Chatterley is unexpectedly swept off her feet when she meets the family’s handsome gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell). The two embark on a steamy affair, but their indiscretion soon leads them to become the talk of the town. Knowing she must make a choice, the Lady weighs out her options of continuing a mundane life with her husband or trading it all in for a fresh start with Oliver.

Today’s trailer starts at the beginning of the story with the Chatterleys exchanging their vows and Lady Chatterley moving into her new estate. With a dark tone, we see the Lady carry out her household duties without any joy — until she sets eyes on Oliver, that is. With sexual chemistry immediately apparent between the two, the trailer reveals the swiftly moving affair. Not being the most discreet in their lust-filled meetings, we see the rumor mill begin to churn with those closest to the Lady — including her own husband — questioning what she’s been up to. Beyond their sexual attraction, the trailer reveals that Oliver brings an entirely new world to the high-born woman who’s spent most of her life inside the walls of castles and estates.

David Magee adapted the D.H. Lawrence book into screenplay form with Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre serving as director. The cast also includes Ella Hunt as Lady Chatterley’s close friend Mrs. Flint; Joely Richardson as the estate’s caregiver Mrs. Bolton; and Faye Marsay as Hilda, Lady Chatterley’s older sister. Laurence Mark (Jerry Maguire), Pete Czerin, and Graham Broadbent serve as producers with 3000 Pictures’ Marisa Paiva overseeing.

Mixing a torrid love affair with themes of unequal class systems, Lady Chatterley’s Lover promises to overheat audiences with an abundance of sexual chemistry between its leading characters. You can catch the trailer below and see the movie for yourself when it lands on Netflix on December 2, following a limited theatrical release on November 23.