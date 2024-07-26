The Big Picture Ladypool joins Deadpool & Wolverine in the new Marvel Funko POP! collection.

Fans eagerly await the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The highly anticipated film has already grossed $200 million at the box office and features Ladypool.

Summer’s most highly expected movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, was only just released theatrically on Friday, July 26, with the appearance of the anticipated Lady Deadpool, a.k.a. Ladypool, who was rumored to be either Taylor Swift or Blake Lively. Now, Funko has just announced a new Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine POP! featuring Ladypool which is currently available on preorder on the culture brand’s official website and through partnered retailers. What’s more! A special Diamond Glitter POP! of Ladypool is also exclusively available on the website as well.

As described by Funko, “Pop! Ladypool has arrived to sharpen her blades and wit in your anti-hero lineup! Carve out a place in your Deadpool & Wolverine collection for the merc with a mouth as this Pop! Ladypool! Vinyl bobblehead approximately 4.05 inches tall” with the exclusive Diamond Glitter Pop! Ladypool! also of the same dimension. What a treat indeed!

Fans will recall that almost a month ago, Funko announced their plans to present exclusive figures, experiences, and brand showcases at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. And at the exciting event, attendees would get to create personalized Deadpool & Wolverine figures, including exclusive accessories like one of Deadpool's swords or either of the heroes' masks, along with packaging, apparently before the Marvel film hit theaters, since Funko set up at the convention center on Wednesday, July 24.

Fans Are Hyped For 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Speaking of Deadpool & Wolverine, ever since news of its production last year went around, every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both old and young, has looked forward to its arrival, especially considering the titular characters' return to large screens as a team. Filming officially began for the film in May 2023 but was suspended in July of the same year due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. However, production later picked up in November before concluding in January 2024 and a month later, the superhero movie’s title was unveiled.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, and has so far amassed a laudable $200 million at the box office. Also included in the Marvel production are Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles. As for the Ladypool character, who never takes off her mask in the movie, it has been confirmed that Lively voiced the character but with a stunt double under the suit.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

