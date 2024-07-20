The Big Picture Lady Deadpool will be featured in an upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pop collection.

The figure will have a unique pose with her katanas, different from the 80th anniversary collection.

Other Deadpool variants like Kidpool and Dogpool will also be part of the Funko Pop collection.

Lady Deadpool will do more than appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. This female variant is set to appear in an upcoming Funko Pop figure collection for Marvel's next motion picture. This isn't the first time Lady Deadpool made a Funko appearance as this Marvel anti-hero was also part of Marvel's 80th anniversary collection.

This upcoming Funko Pop Figure was spotted by Instagram user, @kai75711, where the figure featured Lady Deadpool (aka LadyPool) with her two katanas in her suit. What makes her different from the 80th anniversary release is the pose that she has for the Deadpool & Wolverine collection set. Lady Deadpool is one of many Deadpool variants that will be released in this Funko Pop collection for this MCU blockbuster. Other variants include Kidpool and Dogpool, while Headpool and Babypool will be partnered with Deadpool and Wolverine figures respectively.

At the moment, it's currently unknown when the Lady Deadpool will be released, and the price for the upcoming collectible remains unknown. But based on the price of the other figures that are part of the Deadpool & Wolverine collection, it's possible that it too would also cost $12 USD. Deadpool & Wolverine has announced numerous merchandise and collectibles for fans to obtain during the lead-up to the film's release. One of them is a popcorn bucket that was "designed by Deadpool" which features Wolverine's head. This product was inspired by the infamous popcorn buckets that were available during Dune: Part 2's theatrical run.

Who Will be Playing Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Deadpool & Wolverine kept many things secret when the film was first announced, and it slowly surprised fans with returning characters from previous X-Men films from the 20th Century Fox era. For example, Dafne Keen and Tyler Mane will be reprising their roles of Laura and Sabretooth respectively.

Based on the final trailer, the face of Lady Deadpool is shrouded in mystery as the female variant wears her mask in the scene. However, there was speculation that pop sensation, Taylor Swift would be involved in the film due to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and Shawn Levy all seen together with the singer during an NFL game. Despite all the hype and speculation, it was reported that Swift would not make an appearance or have a role in the film. As of writing, the person behind the Lady Deadpool mask has yet to be revealed.

Deadpool & Wolverine will slash its way to theaters on July 26, 2024.

