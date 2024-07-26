The Big Picture Lady Deadpool figure was unveiled based on her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

One of the most talked about characters from what may be the biggest movie of the summer just got a hot new collectible. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled the first look at a Lady Deadpool figure, based on her appearance in the film currently making waves at the box office on opening weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine. There was an immense amount of speculation about the character in the build-up to the film, with some fans claiming it was Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively under the mask, while others insisted on pop icon Taylor Swift suiting as Ladypool. However, a report several months ago revealed that Swift would not cameo in the film, a fact which was later confirmed by Reynolds and Shawn Levy several times during the film's promotional tour.

Lady Deadpool sadly never takes off her mask in the film to reveal if it was Lively, Swift, or someone else underneath, but it was confirmed shortly after release that Lady Deadpool is indeed voiced by Lively, with a stunt double under the suit to perform the excruciating action sequence. It is a bit surprising that there isn't a brief scene where Lady Deadpool takes off her mask, revealing Lively underneath while Reynolds makes a fourth-wall-breaking joke to unleash a laughing frenzy on the theater, but getting her to voice the character is a close second. The Ladypool figure comes with both the katanas and a pair of uzi handguns she uses in the film during the Deadpool fight scene.

Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Be the Biggest Movie of the Summer?

As it stands, the biggest movie of the summer (and the year as a whole) is Inside Out 2, which has grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. This will be a tough number for Deadpool & Wolverine to surpass, especially considering it is an R-rated film, thus cutting off a large portion of potential audience members with children and parents. Deadpool & Wolverine earned between $35-40 million in Thursday night previews and is tracking to finish the opening weekend with around $350 million worldwide, which would give it a chance to surpass the opening weekend numbers of Inside Out 2.

The Ladypool figure is now yet available for pre-order.

