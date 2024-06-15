The Big Picture Lady Deadpool was introduced in Marvel Comics in 2010 as Earth-3010's version of Deadpool, named Wanda Wilson.

Lady Deadpool develops a crush on a Rebel Leader, fights alongside Deadpool Corps, and tragically sacrifices herself to save others.

Lady Deadpool may return to Marvel Comics, potentially following a similar arc in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. The outcome is uncertain, but exciting possibilities lie ahead.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest and greatest about Deadpool & Wolverine, you’ll know that one of the latest teaser trailers seemingly confirms the appearance of Lady Deadpool in the film. The question on everyone’s mind is who plays Lady Deadpool in the film, be it Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, or Morena Baccarin. However, perhaps the more pertinent question is “Who the f— is Lady Deadpool?” Time to f—ing find out!

Lady Deadpool Was Introduced to Marvel Comics in 2010

Earth-3010's Deadpool is Wanda Wilson, a female variant known sometimes as Chickpool or Ladypool, but most often goes by the moniker Lady Deadpool. Motivated by money, television, junk food, and, on occasion, love, Lady Deadpool's first appearance in the comics came in 2010's Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7, "Are You There Deadpool? It's Me, Deadpool." The United States of Earth-3010 is in a state of civil war, kicked off by a federal government that began pushing democracy aside for its own purposes (like that would ever happen). Congress split, generals took sides, and states declared independence. This is the environment where we first meet Wanda, who is a one-woman rebel resistance up against General America's band of loyalists in Washington.

A previous meeting between the two ended with the amputation of the General's right arm, but round two sees the General getting the upper hand (the left one, obviously). But Earth-616 Deadpool, the O.G., teleports in and helps Wanda take out General America. Wanda, in turn, agrees to join other Deadpool variants in the Deadpool Corps, gathered to help Deadpool with his plan to save the Multiverse. The Corps travel to Earth-20110, where the Avengers, which included their Deadpool, have all died. Not for long, though, as mind-controlling berets fall from the sky and resurrect Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and native Deadpool as zombie mimes. The Deadpool Corps defeat the undead Avengers, and take out "Mimepool" by strapping him to a rocket, sending it to the planet where the berets' originated. Now it's time for some Guitar Hero back at Wade's apartment, which Deadpool and Headpool find Lady Deadpool and Kidpool playing later on. Following her time with the Deadpool Corps, she returns home and back to her seclusion, watching TV.

Lady Deadpool Falls For a Rebel Leader Named Charles Randolph

Until the cable goes out, that is, then it's out into the real world. It isn't long before Lady Deadpool is hired by Shamus Onus to protect the man who serves as the face of "some Rebel's Force." That man is failed actor turned Rebel Leader Charles Randolph, and for Wanda, it's love at first sight. Who cares that he has a girlfriend already? Wanda tries various ways to capture Charles' affection to no avail, until fate steps in. A man, angered that his wife and kids left him to follow the rebellion, attacks Charles with his shoe, but Wanda steps in and puts her face between the shoe and Charles, losing some teeth in the process. She "blows the man to smithereens," and is picked up from the floor by a grateful Charles, which Wanda sees as proof that they are — and forgive me for the pun — sole mates.

With a relentless determination to be with Charles, Wanda interrupts Charles and his girlfriend, who Wanda has dubbed "Ginger," as they share a moment together. "Ginger" tasers Wanda, incapacitating her at the worst possible time as General America appears and takes Charles to a secret compound. Shamus and his cohort approach Wanda about rescuing Charles, and after being offered some peach cobbler with shepherd's pie on the side, she takes the job. Entering the compound, she and General America begin fighting, only General America doesn't have a hope in hell. This is for love, dammit, and Lady Deadpool stabs him with her sword. Wanda is then attacked and left for dead by Tristan Sheen, who is attacked by Charles with a muchaco. Charles is killed when a former agent shoots him, but too late for Tristan as the blow to his head by the muchaco leads to his death as well. Lady Deadpool? She's fine.

Lady Deadpool Dies Selflessly... For Now

Someone is on the hunt for the Deadpools strewn across the multiverse, killing many of them. Who could be meting out such injustice? None other than the evil version of the Deadpool Corps, led by Dreadpool. Lady Deadpool was one of only a few variants to survive, and managed to get word to Earth-616 Deadpool about the threat, inviting him to join the resistance. He arrives, and joins the resistance as they fight a group of evil Deadpools in an unknown world. To tip the scales in their favor, the evil Deadpools bring Galactipool to the party, even if it means that their destruction is as imminent as it is for the resistance. To defeat Galactipool and give the resistance time, Lady Deadpool flies the Bea Arthur, the Deadpool Corps spaceship named after Earth-616 Deadpool's favorite actress, right into the face of the world-eater Deadpool, killing both of them in the process.

Weep not for Lady Deadpool, however. If the fervor surrounding her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine is anything to go by, Marvel is sure to resurrect Wanda Wilson in the pages of Marvel Comics. Now, how closely the film hews Lady Deadpool's arc with the comics is unknown at present (we can't even get a damn confirmation that she's even in the film, even after the teaser), but it's reasonable to assume that, like in the comics, her abilities will remain similar to Wade's, as will her salty language. What is also possible is that she will represent a somewhat more sane, stable, and unscarred version of Deadpool, with an innate leadership quality, as the comics have also represented her as. Or we could get a bat-s**t crazy A.I. Bea Arthur Lady Deadpool — and there's a huge part of me that really hopes it's the latter.

Deadpool & Wolverine is releasing in theaters on July 26.

