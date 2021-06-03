Are you a Resident Evil: Village fan? Are you a fan of Lady Dimitrescu? Are you, like many, particularly fond of her... attributes? You're not alone. Apparently, fans of the game and its intimidating matriarch have been a little too lonely during COVID and conjured up some particularly admiring tweets. But voice actress Maggie Robertson took them in stride recently when she sat down with BuzzFeed to read some of the thirstier messages from her character's fans.

The four-and-a-half-minute video, published recently on the BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube channel, features Robertson sitting in a makeshift gothic background surrounded by melting candles, an old wooden door, and even a skull goblet with skeleton hands to set the Resident Evil mood.

Some of the reactions she gives aren't what you might expect. For example, the first tweet she reads is from a fan who proclaims "People that still aren't horny for lady dimitrescu after her true form simply just Aren't Strong Enough [sic]." Her response? "That's TRUE LOVE right there. True love." She also addresses the topic of hypothetical concupiscent-based incarceration statistics after reading a tweet that said "I'm pretty sure Horny Jail is at capacity due to Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters alone for the next week or so." Not only does she respond in the affirmative, but confirms that things are, in fact, "overflowing."

If you're interested in hearing more thirsty tweets from Resident Evil fans, you can check out the video below. And if you're eager to see what all the hype is about, you can buy your own copy of the game on all major consoles (PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox One), Steam, and Stadium today. The base game retails for $59.99 US.

