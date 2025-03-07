Lady Gaga has a message for all the Little Monsters out there looking forward to the “Telephone” sequel — give Beyoncé a ring. It’s been well over a decade since the duo of greatness gave us one of the most iconic music videos of all time, pulling inspiration from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1, Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise, and — perhaps most importantly — giving us Gaga in a chain dress with cigarette sunglasses. Yes, these were truly iconic times. The end of the female-powered music video teases that the story will be continued, with fans constantly reminding Gaga of her promise in the 15 years since. Most recently, the singer was asked about the long-awaited continuation during a press conference for her new album, Mayhem.

When one fan brought up the “Telephone” follow-up, Gaga answered,

“The tea on “Telephone Part 2” is that there will be. But I’m not going to give it all away. You wouldn’t want that anyway.”

She was then asked by another fan if those in attendance could get a sneak peek of the new song, to which Gaga responded, “I think that you should all call Beyoncé together.” It’s unclear what exactly the “Just Dance” singer meant by this, but it certainly sounds like schedules have played a major part in the hold-up on the next part of the story for “Telephone”. And it’s easy to understand why, as both Gaga and Beyoncé are booked and busy as two of the biggest names in the industry. Now, with Beyoncé going on a world tour to celebrate her latest album, Cowboy Carter, it’s likely those schedules will get even more packed in the near future.

Lady Gaga’s Previous “Telephone” Confirmation

Back in February, while plugged up for a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, one of the pure geniuses in charge of creating her questions inquired about the “Telephone” sequel. While Gaga confirmed that she was hard at work on the song — and what we can imagine will be a bonkers music video to accompany it — she was more closed off when it came to Beyoncé’s involvement. Only answering with “maybe”, it seemed like even the A Star Is Born actress may not fully know if the Little Monster and Beyhive fandoms will come together again for a glorious team-up of incredible vocal cords.

For now, you can stay tuned to Collider for any follow-up information about the “Telephone” sequel and check out her press conference in its entirety above.