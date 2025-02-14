Shocking as it may be, “Abracadabra” singer and pop legend Lady Gaga almost gave up on music! When Gaga moved from New York to Los Angeles in the early days of her career, she struggled to find her footing away from home. The singer realized the importance of community and missed the personal connections she had fostered back in New York. This feeling led Gaga to question whether she even wanted to pursue music.

During her appearance on Hot Ones, the American singer opened up about what life was like before she found her big break in 2008 with her album, Fame. According to her, there were many times when she almost walked away. But while her loyalty to music was “tested,” Gaga knew that she could never give up on her dream. “I’m still doing it. So it must mean I want to do it,” added the singer.

While speaking with host Sean Evans, Gaga took a walk down memory lane and recalled her days as a struggling artist. The singer confessed that she now looks back at that time very fondly. During the conversation, Gaga admitted that when she was starting out as a singer, she would put on a fake accent to get gigs. The singer revealed that she would knock on “door after door” and ask venues to let her play. “I would do anything to get booked,” shared Gaga.

Lady Gaga Details Her Creative Process

Over the span of her career, Lady Gaga has not only given some of the biggest Billboard hits, but she has also pushed creative boundaries like no other. While talking about her creative process, Gaga recalled how she wrote her iconic track “Born This Way” in just 10 minutes. According to Gaga, she can just hear some songs in her mind and follow them as they are. In Gaga’s exact words, when she is making music, “it’s a feeling of receiving.”

The “Bad Romance” singer also talked about the extravagant set pieces she would use on stage in the early days of her career. While over-the-top dramatics became Gaga’s signature, she has now realized the importance of embracing a stripped-down approach to her performances. The singer talked about using a massive 3D sculpture designed by Nick Knight for one of her shows. But as stunning as the structure was, it was impossible to bring it onto the stage because of its size. Gaga described the ordeal as an “expensive” and “bad” decision.

But after all these years of being an artist, Gaga admitted that she has changed the way she thinks about stage design. For now, she wants to focus more on the music, rather than putting up an overproduced performance. “I’m growing up,” confessed Gaga while talking about how mindful she is now while planning her shows.

Lady Gaga's upcoming album, Mayhem, is scheduled for release on March 7, 2025. The album is available for pre-order on ladygaga.com.