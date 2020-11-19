Oscar winner Lady Gaga has signed on to join Brad Pitt in Sony's action thriller Bullet Train from high-octane director David Leitch, Collider has exclusively learned.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon.

Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, which is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle. The contained story follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a fast-moving train in Tokyo. It's unclear whether Lady Gaga will play one of the assassins, as her role is being kept under wraps, but a source describes it as a smaller supporting role rather than a lead.

Leitch's producing partner Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through their 87North banner along with Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films, whose Kat Samick will executive produce alongside Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., the company that represents Isaka and the underlying IP. Sony's Brittany Morrissey will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Lady Gaga is coming off A Star Is Born, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Song, as well as a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Bullet Train is expected to serve as her follow-up to that film, as Ridley Scott's Gucci is still a ways off. She's slated to star in that film alongside fellow Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jared Leto, as well as two-time nominee Adam Driver.

Lady Gaga's past feature credits include Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Machete Kills, and the Grammy-winning singer also played herself in 2014's Muppets Most Wanted. She's represented by CAA.

