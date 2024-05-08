The Big Picture Lady Gaga's concert special on HBO, Gaga Chromatica Ball, will showcase her powerful performances filmed at Dodger Stadium.

The trailer for Gaga Chromatica Ball features unique visuals reminiscent of Lady Gaga's iconic music videos.

After the concert special, Lady Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the highly anticipated movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

One of the most relevant pop artists of the century is ready to make a statement with Gaga Chromatica Ball, a concert special produced by HBO that will premiere on May 25. The network has released a new trailer for the feature that will allow audiences to witness the power of Lady Gaga when the singer takes over the stage. The special was filmed in the fall of 2022 at the Dodger Stadium, and while it took some time to get the feature ready, viewers will finally be able to sing along to their favorite hits from Lady Gaga's repertoire.

The trailer features visuals as unique as the music videos Lady Gaga has launched over the course of her acclaimed career. With striking black-and white images, Gaga Chromatica Ball will set the mood for an unforgettable evening that will bring the experience of the singer's latest world tour to the screen. After a delay caused by the pandemic, the Chromatica Ball consisted of twenty shows across a wide variety of countries, in what turned out to be Lady Gaga's first stadium-only musical endeavor. More than a year ago, her fans got to experience her biggest tour to date, and while many of her followers were left hungry for more, Gaga Chromatica Ball will compliment the experience of the live shows just as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour did when it premiered on the big screen last year.

While she has recently appeared in a couple of major studio movies, Lady Gaga remains fully committed to her career as a singer. Gaga Chromatica Ball will feature live performances of some of her biggest hits, including "Poker Face", "Rain On Me" and "Bad Romance". The launch also highlights the industry's renewed interest in concert films after similar titles, such as Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, left a lasting impression on audiences and studios alike. The release of Gaga Chromatica Ball will also set the stage for Lady Gaga's next project.

What's Next for Lady Gaga?

After Gaga Chromatica Ball premieres on HBO this month, Lady Gaga will be seen in one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Joker: Folie à Deux will feature the return of the titular villain portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, but this time around, the Clown Prince of Crime will cross paths with a person as dangerous and unpredictable as he is. Lady Gaga will step into the shoes of Harley Quinn, the iconic DC character who runs around Gotham City with the Joker in most iterations of their romance. Premiering in theaters on October 4, Joker: Folie à Deux will once again prove that Lady Gaga is both a formidable actress and an impressive singer.

You can check out the new trailer for Gaga Chromatica Ball above, before the movie premieres on HBO on May 25: