Lady Gaga might be the next Harley Quinn, but before embracing the iconic anti-hero in Joker: Folié a Deux (arriving in theaters later this year), she will be sharing with the world some footage from her time on tour. Gaga Chromatica Ball is a concert movie that features the singer performing some of her iconic hits from throughout her career and other tracks from her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The film has been in the making for years and is only coming out now, directly on streaming instead of having a theatrical run. The project was directed, produced, and created by Gaga, who shared on Instagram that she spent countless hours in the editing room making sure that her vision was brought to the screen in the best way. Filled with energy, dance numbers, and unique costumes, Gaga Chromatica Ball promises to keep fans off their seats with each song. If you plan to enjoy the show upon its release, here is a detailed guide to when and where you can watch it.

After the singer announced the concert film two years ago, fans couldn't help but feel excited about watching her perform from the comfort of their homes. Yet, the project was left aside with minimal updates for a long time until the pop artist announced the official release date earlier this month. Gaga Chromatica Ball is set to come out on Saturday, May 25, meaning that after more than two years, viewers will finally get to watch her dance and sing to hits like "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance."

Upon news of the film's release date, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials executive Nina Rosenstein shared the following in a statement about the show being brought to the screen:

“Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and Gaga Chromatica Ball puts her endless list of talents on full display. We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special.”

When Will 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' Be Available on Streaming?

The film featuring Gaga's 2022 tour will be available to stream on May 25, exclusively on Max. That means that if you aren't subscribed to the streaming service yet, you will have to create an account in order to access the concert movie. Find out more information about Max's plans below:

Watch the 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' Trailer

In the teaser trailer that came out two weeks ago, Lady Gaga is seen with multiple elaborate costumes on stage in front of thousands of people watching her from the crowd. "Put your hands up, come on," the singer says, wearing futuristic claws in one hand and holding the mic in the other. In a matter of seconds, viewers are able to see her dance alongside a group of back-up dancers and sing "Stupid Love" (the main single off of Chromatica). In addition to her over-the-top performance, several special effects are featured in the recording, such as fire cannons and a monster-like piano, which adds to the exotic visuals from Gaga's Chromatica era.

What Is 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' About?

Here is the concert movie's official logline, provided by Max:

"In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time Grammy® and Academy Award® winner Lady Gaga gives a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. The HBO Original concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball delivers showstopping moments, intimate piano numbers, thrilling choreography, intense pyrotechnics, and an array of iconic outfit changes. This is Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before."

It might be easy to associate Gaga Chromatica Ball with the pop artist's well-known 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, yet they are two standalone projects. The Max original is a traditional concert film focusing on a particular live performance by Lady Gaga in 2022, whereas the documentary is centered on the musician's life behind-the-scenes. Gaga: Five Foot Two hones in on the creative process behind her fifth studio album Joanne, shows her battling chronic pain, working on her Super Bowl halftime show, and preparing for her role in American Horror Story. Gaga Chromatica Ball isn't a continuation of the Netflix documentary, but it does follow the singer years after what happens in the 2017 film. After all, during the time frame depicted in the doc, she was working on an album that marked a departure from her signature pop sound and her bold fashion choices. Chromatica, which came out during the pandemic, had the artist return to pop and the over-the-top costumes she used to wear at the beginning of her career. Like the music videos and cover art for the album, the concert movie also embraces a futuristic aesthetic and has Gaga wearing multiple looks throughout the show.

More Concert Films to Watch After 'Gaga Chromatica Ball'

After singing along to hits like "Rain on Me" and "Just Dance," you might want to watch other concert films that will bring the energy of a live performance to your home. The recommendations below also include impressive shows from other prestigious names in the pop industry that will surely keep you off your seat dancing and belting out in the living room.

'Taylor Swift l The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' (2023)

Similarly to Gaga, Taylor Swift has a career that spans several eras that are different both visually and sonically. Her latest tour, entitled The Eras Tour, is notorious for embracing the chapters of Swift's career through a 3-hour-long show. The concert movie, which premiered in theaters last year and achieved major box office success, came out on Disney + shortly after its theatrical run. The version available on streaming includes three additional songs performed by the artist on stage, which are "Long Live", "The Archer", and "Wildest Dreams".

'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé' (2019)

Another pop icon in the music industry, Beyoncé recently released a concert movie entitled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, focusing on her latest tour. Yet, since the film isn't available on streaming, rewatching Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is always an option. Part live performance and part documentary, this 2019 project sees the singer headlining Coachella, a well-known music festival that takes place in the California desert. A show that remains memorable for its elaborate choreography, marching band component, and special appearances by Jay-Z and Kelly Rowland, it continues to be known til this day as a historical moment for Black women in music. After all, Beyoncé was the first Black woman to headline the festival, and she paid tribute to Black college and university culture through her set. This movie also shows the behind-the-scenes process of the singer and her crew preparing for the performance prior to hitting the stage.

'Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You' (2020)

The Chromatica album features a collaboration between Gaga and Ariana Grande, so it would be nothing but fitting to watch the latter's concert movie right after Gaga Chromatica Ball. In Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, the pop artist sings some of her hits and tracks from her album Sweetner. The concert movie was shot in The O2 Arena during Grande's Sweetner World Tour and features several off-stage moments between her and her family and crew on the road, which allows viewers to get to know her at a deeper level.

