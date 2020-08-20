Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga Gucci Movie Nabs Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, & Jared Leto

Ridley Scott’s upcoming true crime drama about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the onetime head of the Gucci fashion brand who was gunned down by a hitman hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, already had some major star power attached with Lady Gaga on board to portray Reggiani. But the film’s cast might become even more impressive, with reports that Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are all in talks for roles in the project.

As reported by Deadline, De Niro, Pacino, Driver, and Leto are being eyed for Gucci, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. In addition, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also in talks to join the cast. The adaptation is being scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, and will be produced by Scott with Scott Free Productions, Giannina Scott, and Kevin Walsh.

Reggiani’s trial was a media sensation. After 12 years of marriage and two children, Gucci left her for another woman by telling her he was going on a business trip and simply never returning home. Reggiani was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1992, three years before hiring an assassin to shoot and kill Gucci on the steps in front of his office. She was dubbed the “Black Widow” by the press and sentenced to 29 years, although her sentence was reduced after her children sought an appeal on the grounds that her brain tumor had affected her behavior. She was eventually released in 2016 after serving 18 years, and, bizarrely, was awarded an annuity of 900,000 pounds from Gucci’s estate due to an agreement that was reached before she paid someone to murder him. It’s one of the most fascinating cases of the past two decades, and a retelling with this cast and director behind it definitely has my interest. For more casting news, read about Ben Affleck stepping into the Batsuit once again in the upcoming Flash movie.