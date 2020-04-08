Lady Gaga to Star in ‘Gucci’ for Ridley Scott and MGM

Ridley Scott has been dancing around Gucci for over a decade. For my part, I reported on the project back in October 2009 back when Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio were circling the lead roles. The true crime drama is about the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci and the script by Roberto Bentivenga is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. When we last reported on the film back in 2012, Scott was stepping aside to let his daughter Jordan Scott take the director’s chair, but now it appears that Ridley wants to direct this one after all.

THR reports that MGM has acquired the rights to the project with Ridley Scott on board to direct and Lady Gaga in the lead role of “Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci’s ex-wife who was convicted of orchestrating his hit after he had an affair.” Giannina Scott, Ridley’s wife, will produce alongside her husband. “The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement. We can’t wait to see this come to life next year,” Giannina said in a statement.

MGM is so high on the film that they’ve already scheduled it for November 24, 2021 even though Scott is still in the middle of shooting The Last Duel, which had to be shutdown midway through production due to the coronavirus. The plan is for Scott to immediately dive into Gucci once he finishes work on The Last Duel.