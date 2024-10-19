Singing with Bradley Cooper, playing an Italian diva, and romancing the Joker. Lady Gaga’s big-screen projects are impressive, but the growing decline in the quality of her projects can’t be ignored. A Star is Born launched Gaga as a film actress; House of Gucci was a mixed bag that saw her among a cast of heavyweights and directed by Ridley Scott; now there is the underwhelming response to Joker: Folie à Deux and its criminal misuse of Gaga. To put it bluntly, it’s a damn shame. She needs to find the right project that matches how much she gives to her performances. That’s why she should consider returning to her roots: horror. Scary Gaga has been gone way too long, and the blood-drenched evidence is in her music videos and her Golden Globe-winning role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Lady Gaga’s Older Music Videos Are Beautiful Nightmares

Before the cyberpunk style of Chromatica, Little Monsters everywhere knew how frightening Gaga’s music videos could be. Her dance floor hits have sinister undertones. The Gothic aesthetic and muted colors in "Alejandro" create an oppressive dystopia, and "Paparazzi" includes attempted murder and the danger of celebrity stardom. The queen of her Little Monsters shared how true crime and horror movies were her favorite to watch during a 2015 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Dangerous things and horror relaxes me,” she said. With this in mind, Gaga being cast as the lead in a certain horror anthology series made for a delicious partnership.

Lady Gaga’s Debut on ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ Was Must-See TV

Image via FX

Today, the American Horror Story brand isn’t doing too well, but in 2015, a new season aimed to be Gaga’s biggest acting role at that time, compared to her small parts in sequels for Machete, Sin City, and The Muppets. There were music video moments in Coven, like Stevie Nicks twirling around the witches’ academy with her shawl, singing to “Seven Wonders” in the season finale. But Hotel took it up a notch. One of the teasers leading up to the season plays Rammstein’s "Du Hast" with Gaga dancing like she's in a Gothic horror-meets-high fashion music video. Hotel’s first episode gives one of the best character introductions in American Horror Story history, as we meet Gaga's Countess, the mysterious owner of the haunted Hotel Cortez.

Along with her lover Donovan (Matt Bomer), the Countess prepares for a night out, snorting coke, and strutting through her hotel’s main lobby in an elegant blood-red dress. They pick up a couple at a night screening of Nosferatu at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where a brilliant moment where Max Schreck’s vampire has laid down the path for the Countess to be a modern bloodthirsty monster. She hunts for prey during this dialogue-free sequence set to "Tear Your Apart," a song that was Gaga’s idea, according to series co-creator Ryan Murphy. And it culminates with an orgy as the Countess and Donovan slice into their victims to drink their blood. Scary Gaga then went on to portray a woman who was more than her gory appetite.

The Countess Is Vicious and Vulnerable

Image via FX

Hotel might have been the first season without the essential main player, Jessica Lange, but Lange never liked being included in the show’s more violent moments, something Lady Gaga loves. In the 2015 interview with Fallon, she describes how slasher movies are a “nice cup of tea” for her, and she is fearless at unleashing carnage as the Countess, a vicious woman Gaga portrayed with a numbness brought upon by her addiction to blood, sex, and drugs; while at the same time being a seductive fashionista suffering from despairing loneliness from never feeling loved. The character's wardrobe is executed to perfection and is merely one part of Gaga’s fantastic performance. The Countess is a larger-than-life figure afflicted with an ancient blood virus that has her crave blood to keep her youth. “We don’t bite. We cut," she says, living in her penthouse with blackout curtains and a Duxiana bed.

Gaga’s horror-themed music videos and even her 2010 meat dress, which was a provocative statement against homophobia, were experiences she pulled into playing the Countess where she commands her surroundings with her appearance. However, the glamorous exterior hides the cruel and deeply sad interior. Seeing her act opposite AHS alum is fantastic, letting her sink her clawed finger into the sweet-turned-tragic friendship between the Countess and Liz Taylor (Denis O’Hare) or the sizzling chemistry between her and old flame Ramona Royale (Angela Bassett). The performance won her a Golden Globe in 2016, where not even Leonardo DiCaprio’s side-eye could topple the momentum she was gaining in her acting career.

The Horror Genre Misses Lady Gaga

Close

While she does have a limited role in Roanoke, it involved on-set issues mentioned in her Netflix doc, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and she has yet to return to AHS since then. Gaga has gone on to have a varied career in feature films. She brings a naturalism to Ally's journey of self-confidence in A Star is Born, earning her a Best Actress nomination. Just a few years later, she delivered a flashy role as the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, where she improvised the iconic line, “Father, Son, and House of Gucci.” In Joker: Folie à Deux, having Gaga in a musical sequel should be a recipe for success, yet the advertised promise of a two-hander between Phoenix and Gaga is not what audiences get.

Her recent film projects should be disappointing to everyone, not just her Little Monsters, especially because she isn’t the cause of the mixed-to-lackluster result. She needs to return to the genre that has surrounded her career. Actresses are getting their best work in horror, with 2024 having Demi Moore suffer from body horror in The Substance on the big screen; on the small screen, there is the odd and fascinating duo of Niecy Nash-Betts’ exhausted detective and Micaela Diamond’s true crime fanatic nun in Grotesquerie. Movies and TV have a triple threat in Lady Gaga, and maybe horror is where she can showcase this. Her return can be grisly, campy, both, or something else entirely. But American Horror Story: Hotel shouldn’t be her only major horror role.

American Horror Story: Hotel is streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu