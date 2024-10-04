No one can deny Lady Gaga's influence when it comes to the world of music, finding success as a pop artist who rose to prominence in the late 2000s and has remained popular ever since. Some of her music videos were particularly cinematic, and thereby foreshadowed her eventual success as an actress, or at least suggested that might be a direction she’d eventually head in. Of course, there was also the whole matter of her being in The Sopranos very briefly, as “Girl at Swimming Pool #2,” but that’s not much more than a fun piece of trivia (you're welcome).

What’s a little saddening is the fact that Lady Gaga has only been utilized in one film so far that wasn’t either a sequel or a remake, and though she continually brings her A-game, some of her film projects so far have been more than a little underwhelming. Still, she’s often good even when the movie around her isn't so much, and she’s only appeared in six films to date, so there’s still plenty of potential for further/greater movies down the track. Not including any documentaries or TV work, what follows is a ranking of all the films Lady Gaga has appeared in to date, whether they were cameos or more prominent lead roles.

6 'Machete Kills' (2013)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Image via Open Road Films

Within the rather up-and-down filmography of Robert Rodriguez, nothing represents the “down” side of things better than Machete Kills. This is a sequel to the honestly not bad first Machete, from 2010, but the spark’s gone at this point, and Machete Kills does little to build or further things, and it doesn’t even work as just “more Machete.” The plot goes bigger, feeling a little more like a grindhouse James Bond film, but it’s not very funny and the action’s all underwhelming.

At least for Lady Gaga, it’s all up from this point, because it was her debut and is likely to remain her worst movie; something would have to be pretty bad to top this in terms of sloppiness. She plays one identity of a character known as the Chameleón, who has a pretty useless subplot throughout the whole movie. As a gimmick, the other identities, besides Lady Gaga’s, are played by actors as varied as Walton Goggins, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Antonio Banderas. It’s all just a waste of time and talent.

5 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For' (2014)

Directors: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez

Image via Dimension Films

It feels almost like Robert Rodriguez was trying to tank Lady Gaga’s chances at becoming an actress right from the start, because her second movie role saw her collaborating with the filmmaker once more. That movie was Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, though Rodriguez can be let off the hook to some extent, only to make room on that hook to place Frank Miller there beside him, given both were credited as co-directors for this visually bold but disappointing sequel to Sin City.

It's like the Machete Kills situation, in terms of Rodriguez being behind an underwhelming sequel and dragging Lady Gaga into it. Her role is small, though; debatably more of a cameo. A Dame to Kill For does nothing better than the first movie, and fails to add much beyond once again looking quite nice and stylish (though it’s less of a surprise to see a movie look like this when it was already done before, back in 2005). There’s no reason to watch this one when the option is always there just to rewatch Sin City instead.

4 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Director: Todd Phillips

Close

Joker was a film that made a stir back in 2019, but for all its flaws, it was a consistent movie that had a purpose, and was undeniably a great showcase for Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. It was stupidly successful at the box office, which is what led to an unfortunately inevitable sequel that missed the mark, trying to make even more of a stir but not having anything by way of consistency or a vision. That sequel was Joker: Folie à Deux, and though Robert Rodriguez had nothing to do with this one, Lady Gaga sure did.

It can join the list of sequels she’s been part of that fell flat. Lady Gaga’s not terrible in Joker: Folie à Deux, but she is kind of wasted, with this version of Harley Quinn given little to do. There are musical numbers that aren’t executed well, but Lady Gaga’s voice is as good as ever, at least. Elsewhere, the film looks striking in places and has a good score, but it just feels needlessly cynical and half-assed, for lack of a better word (and not cynical or downbeat in a good way, which the first film arguably was). It has more recognizable decent qualities than those other sequels Lady Gaga’s been featured in, but it’s also more disappointing than those; perhaps the definitive disappointment of 2024, in all honesty.

Watch in theaters

3 'Muppets Most Wanted' (2014)

Director: James Bobin

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Is it a little ridiculous to count Muppets Most Wanted as a Lady Gaga movie? Admittedly, yes, because she’s in this for about 10 to 15 seconds at most, and plays herself in what amounts to one of many brief cameos found in the film. It’s very Muppets, though, to have celebrity cameos, with Lady Gaga appearing near the start of the film alongside Tony Bennett, also as himself (the pair recorded two studio albums together, including Cheek to Cheek, which was released the same year as Muppets Most Wanted).

It's not as good as 2011’s The Muppets, but still holds up as what is surprisingly the best sequel Lady Gaga has appeared in to date. If you like the kind of anarchic yet family-friendly humor associated with The Muppets, then Most Wanted should be a pretty good time. If you're looking out for Lady Gaga screen time specifically, though, look elsewhere.

Muppets Most Wanted Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 20, 2014 Director James Bobin Cast ricky gervais , Ty Burrell Tina Fey , Steve Whitmire , Eric Jacobson , Dave Goelz Runtime 107

2 'House of Gucci' (2021)

Director: Ridley Scott