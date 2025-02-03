Lady Gaga has just announced the latest track off her upcoming seventh studio album, Mayhem, during the 67th Grammys. Following the synth-pop “Disease” and the soul ballad-inspired “Die With a Smile” with Bruno Mars, Gaga has released "Abracadabra" as the third single from her highly anticipated new album, using the ceremony's commercial break to officially introduce her latest song. Of course, an extravagant entrance requires an extravagant surprise — and the upbeat dance track surely did not disappoint. The song debuted along with a striking visual showcasing Gaga in a musical style reminiscent of her early 2010s era.

For a pop singer who has released dance anthems like "Born This Way," “The Edge of Glory,” “Paparazzi,” “Applause,” and “Bad Romance,” the Mayhem album sure had some bigger shoes to fill. But fans are so far happy with the third single, with some fans celebrating the fact that "Gaga is weird again." The singer has been teasing the newly released single, with eagle-eyed Little Monsters spotting the word "Abracadabra" in her video announcement for the upcoming album. The surprise music video, directed by Parris Goebel, Bethany Vargas, and Gaga herself, begins with Gaga (in her old, macabre style) announcing the "Dance or Die" category before it jumps to a sharp and fiery dance routine. The music video highlights Gaga clad mostly in white along with her backup dancers, with a few appearances of her in crimson red as a reference to the "lady in red" lyrics of the new song.

Lady Gaga Is Revisiting the Era She’s Most Known For

Gaga made a name for herself in the early 2000s with her bizarre and over-the-top style, backed up by her undeniable musical prowess. Showcasing her talent beyond the music realm, the Grammy-award winning artist also made a mark in the movie and television industry, with acclaimed starring roles in A Star Is Born and American Horror Story: Hotel. However, while it was truly a delight to see Gaga explore different ventures, she also previously toned her music down with the release of Joanne in 2016. Moreover, her sixth studio album Chromatica — albeit still with her own unique flare in it — is far from the Gaga fans have grown to love over the years. But 2024's "Disease" was the start of, dare we say it, the Lady Gaga renaissance. And turns out it was just the beginning, with "Abracadabra" serving as a love letter to the era that started it all.

Gaga and Mars won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Die With A Smile," which will also be included in the Mayhem album, at the 2025 Grammys. The 14-track Mayhem is set for release on March 7. In the meantime, you can watch the music video for "Abracadabra" above.