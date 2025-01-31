After a lengthy five-year wait for Lady Gaga's next studio album, the countdown is finally on until the release of her upcoming record Mayhem, which is set to release in March. Whilst there is still some time before the album drops, die-hard fans have been treated to a brand-new track from the star.

The song, which many believe to be titled "All I Need is Time," is co-written by Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky. At a benefit event in support of FireAid in aid of the most aggressive wildfires to hit Los Angeles, Gaga graced the stage for a stripped-back performance. After offering her melodious vocals on "Shallow" from her blockbuster film A Star is Born, which she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper in 2018.

She then moved on to teasing her new song honoring the recent devastation. “This has been a horrible, scary time, but during these times, I feel like people come together and we see how much we need each other," she said from behind her piano, per Variety. "And I want to always remember us just like this.” She went on to explain that the track was penned specifically in honor of the event. “When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I’d do something hopeful for you, and I was thinking about my songs and nothing seemed quite right,” she said. “So me and my friend Michael, my fiancé, my love, we wrote this song for you. It’s just for tonight, it’s just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we also may need is time. Time is a healer.”

Lady Gaga's New Album 'Mayhem' is Slated for Release in March 2025

Packed with a powerful message, Gaga sang: "All the hurt is keepin' you too tough, I know it, baby, baby, I know it, baby, baby. You're so empty, you can't fill your cup, don't worry, baby, baby don't worry, baby, baby." The song then goes on to acknowledge the power of time in healing. "Wish that God could find a different way to remind me what It's like to pray, wish that I could turn this storm around, if I cannot find a different way," Gaga continued. "All I need is time, all I need is timе, all I need is time to heal my broken wings, and thеn I'll soar, all I need is time to leave it all behind. All I need is time to leave it all behind and keep movin' forward."

The superstar songstress was one of a star-studded line up to take to the stage in honor of the charity. Other names to grace the line-up include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, Pink, Nirvana, Stevie Wonder and Dr Dre.

Gaga has not officially released the song yet but clips of the performance have emerged online. There's a good chance more new music could be unviled by Gaga during her appearance on SNL's anniversary special SNL50: The Homecoming Concert next month.

You can hear the song above. Gaga's new album Mayhem is slated for release on March 7.