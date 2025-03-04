Lady Gaga’s Mayhem era will soon be upon us. But before fans dive into her hotly anticipated seventh studio album, Mother Monster has a treat for us. Gaga’s dedicated fan base will soon be able to relive all of her iconic eras. On Tuesday, March 4, SiriusXM announced that the Academy Award winner and 14-time Grammy winner will launch Gaga Radio, a special pop-up channel celebrating Gaga’s artistry and the inspirations behind her creative process.

Gaga Radio is currently broadcasting on channel 15 on SiriusXM car radios through March 17, and will be available on the SiriusXM app through April 2. In addition to Gaga’s music, the multi-talented artist has handpicked works from some of her other musical inspirations, like David Bowie, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Ella Fitzgerald, Prince, Madonna, Elton John, Queen, Tony Bennett, and more.

“Lady Gaga is a true innovator and trailblazer whose versatility and influence has shaped pop music as we know it today and the music industry as a whole,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer in a statement. “We are thrilled to give Gaga’s dedicated fan base a closer look into the making of her long-awaited seventh album Mayhem as well as the music and experiences that have defined her as an artist.”

The Story Behind Lady Gaga’s New Album, Mayhem

Mayhem marks Gaga’s first studio album in five years. Through Gaga Radio’s run, Gaga will preview new music from Mayhem, and she will also share stories of how the album came together. In an interview that has been broadcast on Gaga Radio, the “Disease” hitmaker revealed that making the album was a rather daunting process.

“Mayhem came to be ultimately because [my fiancé] Michael [Polansky] said, ‘You need to make a pop record,’ and he was right,” Gaga said. “I did, but I did not realize how afraid I was to make this record. I think I thought I didn't have it in me, or the kind of music I started making earlier in my career was something that I've left behind, but you know, even in picking so much of the musicians and the songs for my SiriusXM radio channel, I realized that all of that stuff is still in me and it will never not be because those artists have like grown roots in my body. That music made me who I am, and that was part of Mayhem was like the fear going into it of, ‘I don't want to do this, but I'm gonna do it,’ and then going in and all of those artists, all of their music and all of the things that I am, are very much alive.”

Little Monsters are very much looking forward to a return to form from Gaga, but as they know, she’s never afraid to push the musical envelope. In another soundbite, she detailed the mixed emotions she felt while making Mayhem.

“This record was about sort of reflecting on the past while also embracing who I am today, what about me has changed and, you know, how did a life of music change me?,” Gaga said. “Mayhem is sort of the answer to all of the ways that I feel like I sort of became fractured over the years became whole on this record. I think that I really wanted to make an album that people could relate to in the way that we all can look into our past and try to make sense of all of the different experiences, all the different ways that we've become broken, and kind of put ourselves back together so that the album is ultimately about hope. Still, it's about the chaos of being you and being all the parts of you that sometimes don't make sense.”

So far, Gaga has released the Mayhem songs “Disease," “Abracadabra,” and the Bruno Mars-assisted "Die With a Smile" to well reception from the Little Monsters. While much of the sonic details of Mayhem have been kept mum, fans look forward to hearing how Gaga’s sound has evolved over the past five years.

Mayhem will arrive to record stores and digital streaming platforms this Friday, March 7.

